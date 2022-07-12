The modified year-round calendar that Greenwood County school districts 50, 51 and 52 — and increasingly other districts in the state — have implemented has the support of about 75% of survey-takers in District 50.
The district asked parents, students, teachers, school staff and community members to take a survey related to the modified calendar and received 1,334 responses.
The modified calendar was implemented by the district for the 2021-22 school year. Students and teachers begin school a few weeks earlier than a traditional school calendar, but have additional intersessions built into the year alongside the traditional Thanksgiving, winter and spring breaks.
Of those who responded to the survey, 75% of them responded that they enjoyed the first year of the modified calendar, according to Johnathan Graves, the district’s director of communications, during Monday evening’s school board meeting. Twenty-four percent answered no.
Other questions on the survey asked about how people spent their intersession. About 64% indicated they enjoyed the rest and relaxation, for example.
Of the takers, 22% of the survey-takers said their child attended remediation. Students who need a boost or extra instruction are invited to attend remediation during the intersessions.
Graves said there were over 1,300 open-ended responses to additional questions.
Some of the suggestions that were given, Graves said, included lengthening summer break and making winter break a little shorter.
Superintendent Steve Glenn said another suggestion that was mentioned was that people wanted to graduate before Memorial Day.
Glenn said the district has already gotten started on the 2023-24 school calendar and was taking suggestions into mind.
“Because if you’re going to ask folks, you need to at least listen to them and see what you can and can’t do and if we’re able to get our before Memorial Day, that would give us another week in summer,” Glenn said.
“So we’re going to look at all of that and try to come up with the best calendar that we can possibly come up with.”
Board member Danielle Fields said the survey results matched feedback she received.
Glenn said there have been people who don’t like the schedule because it doesn’t fit their family. He gave the example of how it affects sports and students who are dual enrolled in courses at local colleges.
With sports, he said, he is trying to make sure that non-varsity and middle school sports don’t have any games on the second week of intersession.
“Varsity sports, that’s year-round anyway, so there’s not a whole lot you can do with that,” he said.
With dual enrollment, he mentioned that those students are on a college schedule when they take those classes.
“Most of the time they’re only going two days a week or they’re going three days a week, they’re not going all five,” he said.
“They’ll have to go more physical days but they don’t have to go near as much time, they don’t go near as much time as your regular senior does and that’s not what we set the schedule up for, the schedule was set up so we could help remediate and get people on track.”
Looking at early childhood percentile numbers, he said, “something’s working.”
He said he was pleased with the 75% in favor of the schedule. “If I’m in an election, I’m winning. That’s a landslide, right,” he said.
Glenn mentioned that the modified calendar has “spread like wildfire across the state of South Carolina because there’s so many districts now that are going to it.”
Some districts that are planning to move toward a modified calendar have decided to wait a year to implement the calendar, which is what the districts in Greenwood County did when it was first approved.
The modified calendars that have been approved in the state do not all fall under the same model.
District 50, 51 and 52, for example, will start school in July while some districts will begin in early August.
Glenn listed a handful of counties that either plan to move to the new calendar or have called asking for more information about the modified calendar all across the state.
Glenn said it’s “unbelievable” how many people have contacted the district about the calendar.
“We’re going to share everything we have because it’s not a secret,” he said, adding they tell those districts things that have worked or not.
Board member Hillary Craigo said the district could feed off those districts, too, if they find better ways to do intersession, for example.
“I had no idea that it would … take hold like it did,” Glenn said.
“The more you talk about it the more common sense it makes. And when you explain it to folks, they’re like ‘That does make sense,’ and that’s been the overwhelming feedback from everyone that we’ve talked to,” he said, adding they don’t push the idea.
Board chairperson Ken Cobb said he has had a lot of board chairpeople contact him wanting to know about the process.
“It’s crazy. At one time I was getting at least one or two calls a week,” Cobb said.
In other business, the board approved a change to the district's safety drills, approving a model policy from the state education department. The board also approved personnel recommendations from the district.