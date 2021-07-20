Greenwood County School District 50 on Monday unanimously adopted an updated policy regarding how the community can use the school’s facilities.
The policy allows organizations to use school facilities if they have “educational, religious, civic, social, or recreational meetings and/or activities for such as promoting the welfare of the community.”
It also allows organizations that have events that support district educational or athletic groups, teams and clubs to use facilities, as well as allows facilities to be used as polling places and voter registration.
The revised policy says use of facilities by the school and school-related organizations takes precedence, and lays out how security and fees will be administered when community groups and individuals use school facilities.
Gerald Witt, assistant superintendent for administration, previously told the school board that rewriting the policy “will reflect some things we are able to do with our facilities.”
Superintendent Steve Glenn said during a June meeting that the big push was with the district’s new performing arts center, adding the previous policy didn’t fit the district’s needs.
“So we need to change it and once we started looking, we realized there’s some gaps in there that we need to change now because we’ve got people wanting to use some of our facilities and they’re really our people, our kids using facilities,” Glenn said then.
The school board also approved a resolution declaring a piece of district-owned property to be “unnecessary for educational and administrative purposes according to the district’s facilities plans.”
The disposal of the 0.43-acre property on Puckett Town Road “will not have a discernable negative impact upon any other district school facility or site,” the resolution states.
Any money made from the sale of the property, located in Bradley, will go to the district’s capital budget, the resolution says.