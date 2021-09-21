Greenwood School District 50 is going to dispose of almost 12 acres of property behind a school.
The board on Monday approved a resolution related to disposing of a 11.79-acre triangular parcel behind Northside Middle School. The parcel is “unnecessary and geographically unusable” for the district, according to the resolution.
The property is adjacent to the school and also properties in the Forest Hills and Idlewood neighborhoods.
Rodney Smith, assistant superintendent for business, said the property would be sold. When it was put up for sale by owner, one bid was received for $25,000. The appraised value of the property, according to board documents, is $26,000.
The money from the sale will go to the district’s capital projects fund.
In other business:
Superintendent Steve Glenn gave a reminder that Thursday wraps up the first nine weeks of school ahead of two weeks of intersession. He also spoke about COVID numbers, saying the district is in “very good shape, the best shape we’ve been in a long time.”
The board immediately accepted two policies on first reading, waiving a second reading. One policy is related to credit and content recovery and an updated uniform grading policy. It defines eligibility, grading and other matters related to students taking a credit recovery course after previously failing it. The second policy addresses staff leave related to COVID-19.