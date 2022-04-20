Greenwood County School District 50’s safety manager Natalie Talbert spoke to the board of trustees Tuesday evening to update them on certain safety measures.
Talbert updated the board on school resource officers, relationships with law enforcement and training.
The district is looking to fill five SRO positions, and Talbert said the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is getting several applications, but many have not been getting past the initial investigation.
“For me, as I represent you, I want to make sure that we have the right people in our schools dealing with our children,” Talbert said.
“And sometimes that’s just not what we’re getting, these applications are not conducive to what I think is good for our students, our staff and our district.”
She will continue to search until all slots are filled, she said, adding “it will come.”
She also talked about reviewing incident reports on Mondays of everything that happened in the county, including Ware Shoals and Ninety Six, and cross-checking reports with the names of students.
Talbert discussed the importance of rebuilding relationships with students, and said she has spoken with both the sheriff’s office and the Greenwood police department about having officers stop into schools and get to know students.
“I’ve said this many times, kids know when you’re not sincere,” Talbert said.
“Sit down with them, have a conversation with them and we have to build relationships. We have to rebuild relationships with these students in the community because if we don’t, we all know what can happen.”
She mentioned a recent shooting at a Greenville County school and said when things occur in other counties, it affects Greenwood.
"That’s close to home and it makes me nervous because if it can happen there, we know it can happen here," she said.
Other safety items:
Talbert said the district is close to finalizing things with current metal detectors the district has. She mentioned they may be able to randomly take a metal detector to a school, and that the issue required research.
She updated the board on training and said there have been three reunification training sessions and said the district is ready when it comes to reunification.
The school board only voted on one item Tuesday evening to approve personnel recommendations.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.