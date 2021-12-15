Greenwood County School District 50’s board of trustees heard more community concerns about the ninth-grade academy committee.
The board met Monday to tackle a few policy changes and personnel matters, but first heard from two speakers who opposed the idea of closing Emerald High School for a ninth-grade academy — an idea floated earlier this year that hasn’t been seriously considered openly by the board.
“We’re now over six months in and we have no clear direction, no clear objectives, no meaningful data, no concrete ideas on how to better deliver instruction to high school freshman and no clear actionable timeline,” speaker Matt Howard said.
“Unfortunately all we have is a field trip to Dorman and a whole lot of consternation from the elephant in the room.”
He asked that the committee “dispel any rumors of a consolidated high school and show commitment to Emerald by putting out a statement of the same, or dissolve altogether.”
Donald Burton spoke next, and told the board that “serious input” was needed from the community.
“I don’t think — matter of fact, I don’t think, I know — you shouldn’t make Emerald High School now a ninth-grade academy,” Burton said.
“If you want to build a ninth-grade academy, again, do that. But Greenwood High and Emerald High School, I think would be the best thing for the community at this time.”
In other business:
The board passed the second reading of a policy revision that would move the date employees complete the voluntary transfer form to Jan. 1. It was previously Feb. 15. Christi Louden, assistant superintendent of human resources, said since the Jan. 1 date is close and it will be a short turnaround this year, the district will accept requests after Jan. 1 for this school year.
The board passed the second reading of a policy revision regarding support staff supplementary pay and overtime to become more compliant with labor standards law.
The board passed the newest program of studies for the district and personnel recommendations.