Following a lengthy closed-door evaluation, the Greenwood County School District 50 board of trustees gave superintendent Steve Glenn a commendation, raise and one-year contract extension.
“We’re real pleased with Dr. Glenn and what he’s done for the district, and we are looking forward to another successful year,” board chairperson Ken Cobb said following the meeting.
The board voted 8-1 to honor the terms of the superintendent’s contract and give Glenn a compensation increase equivalent to the annual percentage increase authorized for certified teachers in the district, as well as to extend his contract by one year and “other such amendments.”
Cobb said that percentage for the compensation increase is not yet final because it will depend on the state and district budgets, which have not yet been passed.
The vote in opposition was made by trustee Danielle Fields.
“I’m very pleased with their support,” Glenn said. “They’ve followed behind me in making that we’ll be able to support our people and we’re still going to try to do what’s best for our kids. That’s our No. 1 goal and I’m just happy to have a board that backs me on that.”
Glenn received a designation of “commendable” from the board.
He scored highest in policy and government, organizational government, and planning and assessment, respectively, Cobb read from a statement at the end of the meeting.
The board asked Glenn to prioritize certain tasks for the 2022-23 school year.
“No. 1, continue to foster and develop rapport with all staff by maintaining an open-door approach for everyone,” Cobb read.
“Number two, assist the board in making policy changes to carry out our goals and priorities. And number three, energize the middle and high school levels to bring home early childhood and elementary achievement.”
Fields said her vote was in keeping with her personal evaluation of the superintendent.
"I have confidence in Dr. Glenn’s ability to lead D50 and I feel there are areas he can improve," she said in an email. "I have discussed these with him."
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.