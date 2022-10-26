Greenwood County School District 50 board of trustees aired a handful of grievances as well as claims of a weakened unity between the board and its employee, Superintendent Steve Glenn, during its special called meeting Monday evening.
The board had its annual self-evaluation, with attorney Ashley Story reviewing the evaluation before each board member took time to express their thoughts.
Story said the board had a four-way tie on those items it scored highest: the board promotes a positive image of schools in the local media, the board regularly monitors budget expenditures, the board conducts meetings in a businesslike manner following accepted parliamentary procedure and during board meetings, the board insists its members are polite and treat each other, school personnel and the public with respect.
The lowest rated item, which Story said “wasn’t that low,” was the board works with the superintendent to achieve a climate of good faith and goodwill through teamwork and clear communication.
The next lowest items were that the board maintains visibility, participating actively in school and community affairs and that the board follows its prescribed role as a policy body and does not become involved in making administrative decisions.
Items of priority, Story said, included capital projects, discipline and staffing.
Comments from board members generally followed those lines.
Board member Johanna Bishop said she thinks the board sometimes loads the administration down with tasks that might hinder it from doing its job.
“We as a board only hire Dr. Glenn,” she said. “And Dr. Glenn is responsible for making sure that the district runs like it’s supposed to, and sometimes I feel like we’re trying to run the district and it’s not our job.”
Board member Clay Sprouse said when it comes to personnel, he believes board members pry when it isn’t their business, but said the spirit of those conversations is not to interfere, but to make members’ stances known.
Bishop was also critical of the number of meetings the board has, saying there are too many. She also criticized a heavy approach to discipline, saying the district is here to teach the children, not kick them out. Bishop also said there are some on the board who monopolize the meetings.
She also said the district needs to be sure everyone — not just teachers — is paid well.
“I have always been impressed,” she said. “Every school I go to, I’m so proud. I would want to learn in that environment, but it’s not just about the teachers. It’s not just about the teachers. It’s not just about administration. We have the custodians, the bus drivers, the lunchroom personnel, they work hard to help us do our job and our job is to teach the kids.”
Chairperson Ken Cobb, who said the board should be proud of itself for the evaluation, agreed the board has to make sure support employees are paid, and said it’s important just as teacher pay is.
Some board members spoke of friction between the board and Glenn, with Sprouse saying he believes there is an absence of trust in that relationship.
“At least that’s my impression,” he said.
He said he doesn’t think anyone can doubt that the board is making progress.
“So I just urge us together — with you, Dr. Glenn — that we somehow get to the other side and strengthen our relationship together in order for all of us to be pulling in the same direction,” he said. “I don’t think it’s about who’s right or who’s wrong, or ego or anything of that nature. I think when we all started this, we were all pulling in the same direction, there was no doubt, but at somewhere along the line, some of it’s on our side, some it’s on your side, pride took hold.”
Sprouse said the board and Glenn can say things have gotten better, but they all see things differently as to how they got better.
Board member Hillary Craigo also said there’s a disconnect with the superintendent.
“I feel like something has shifted and I want that fixed,” she said. “I want it like it was. I want that same oomph when we’re all together that we had for a long time. Something has shifted and I want that back.”
Glenn said at the end of the meeting he appreciated the board’s candor.
“Because until you can speak freely, you can’t accomplish things,” Glenn said. “Even when there’s conflict, you still are able to grow. Not being mad, but having good conflict and conversation is a way to grow. And it’s something that I’ve never shied away from and I’ve always felt like it makes people better. If we have an elephant to eat, we’ve got to put it in the middle and start eating one bite at a time, don’t we.”
The board meeting did touch on positives.
Bishop, who is leaving the board to take a seat on Greenwood County Council, said she found her voice while serving on the board, and thinks the district is on a great path.
Board member Sabrina Conner said she feels the board works well together. They’re polite and treat each other with respect, she said.
Craigo praised the district’s social media presence, saying she loves seeing the stories about the district.
“I think we’re obviously doing a good job, we’re all invested in it, or we wouldn’t be here at this time of night giving this kind of thought,” board member Danielle Fields said. “So I have nothing more to be excited than, you know, hearing good, honest feedback from a board that does care. And we’ve got room to grow and get better, like we would say, for all of our people, or everybody in this organization.”
Cobb talked about the pleasure it’s been to serve as chairperson of the board, and was thanked by members of the board for his time as chair.