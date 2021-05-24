Greenwood County School District 50 Superintendent Steve Glenn received commendation from the board of trustees Monday evening, as well as an extension of his contract and a pay raise.
The board met Monday evening for more than two and a half hours behind closed doors discussing Glenn’s evaluation, ending with a unanimous vote in open session to extend his contract by two years and increase his salary to $167,000.
Glenn said following the meeting he is honored the board has confidence in him and said he wants to see the district continue to grow.
“Looking forward to being able to continue striving for excellence. Our students deserve that and we have to make sure that we’re able to do that,” Glenn said.
A motion was made by Johanna Bishop “to amend the superintendent’s contract to increase his salary to $167,000, extend his term by two additional years, and other amendments as contemplated by the board.”
The motion was seconded by Hillary Craigo and passed unanimously.
Prior to Monday’s amendment, Glenn’s contract was set to end in 2023 and his annual pay was $150,000.
The additional amendments made to Glenn’s contract were not made available to the Index-Journal Monday night.
Danielle Fields, vice chair of the board, read a letter from the board to Glenn following executive session.
“As an initial matter, the board commends you on the work that you accomplished during the 2020-21 school year, particularly in the light of the pandemic and its overarching impact on our students, staff and community,” Fields read.
Glenn was evaluated on six categories: policy and governance, planning and assessment, instructional leadership, organizational management, communications and community relations, and professionalism.
“As it concerns the categories upon which your performance were evaluated, you scored highest in policy and governance, organizational management, and instructional leadership, respectively,” Fields read.
The board tasked Glenn with goals for the 2021-22 school year.
The goals provided by the board are to “continue building relationships with various community groups and organizations to foster additional opportunities for our students; develop effective procedures to communicate with all district stakeholders and constituents on a consistent basis; and engage your leadership team through training and professional development to support your goals and initiatives, as well as ensuring your presence in our schools.”