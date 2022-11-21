Greenwood County School District 50’s Board of Trustees has a new member and a new chairperson.
Monday evening marked the first meeting for new board member Tammy Brownlee who replaced former member Johanna Bishop. Bishop was recently elected to Greenwood County Council.
Brownlee took her oath of office alongside reelected board members Hillary Craigo, Danielle Fields and Clay Sprouse.
Fields was elected as the board’s new chairperson. Craigo will serve as vice chairperson and Shelby Dominick Reed will be secretary.
Rodney Smith, assistant superintendent of business, reviewed the district’s various capital projects during the meeting.
He mentioned the new classroom wing at Mathews Elementary and said the construction is mostly done, with punch list items being completed. He did say that recently, district personnel were walking around with the architect and contractor and realized the projects created a bigger hill than anticipated. He said civil engineers are working to make that safer.
Mays Elementary is getting three new classrooms in its commons area. Smith said the classrooms look nice, but said the pieces for the thermal heating and cooling system are specially made, and there are supply chain problems getting those to the school.
On cameras at the elementary schools, Smith said cameras at Rice Elementary have been completed, and Mathews is upcoming. Then it gets tricky, he said, with supply chain issues for the remaining schools. Smith said the goal is to have all completed by spring break.
The front entrance upgrade at Emerald High is scheduled to be bid the week of Dec. 5, with completion planned for summer 2023. A new retention pond at Emerald is planned for spring 2023.
The district is also currently reviewing drawings for work at the Greenwood High School cafeteria.
In other business:
The board heard from Erin Watts, director of gifted and talented, choice/magnet programs, about the upcoming application process for the district’s choice and magnet programs. The application window for the various programs will open on Dec. 5 and close Jan. 23.
Christi Louden, assistant superintendent for administration, presented the board with a variety of board policy changes that will be voted on in the future.
Charles Costner, executive director of secondary education, presented the program of studies for the 2023-24 school year.
The board upheld an administrative decision on a student disciplinary appeal.
The board approved a policy related to equal education opportunity and nondiscrimination.
The board approved personnel recommendations and vacancies.
