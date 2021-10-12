Safety, communication and growth were some of the things at the top of mind Monday evening in Greenwood County School District 50.
The district’s board of trustees met to discuss the board’s self-evaluation and the administrative goals for the district.
Alex Sherard with White and Story LLC, the district’s legal counsel, presented the board its self-evaluation for the year. The board gave itself a 4.17 out of 5.
The board ranked itself as doing well on working as a team and being civil. It scored itself lower on communications with the community at large, Sherard said.
“From what I gathered, it wasn’t lack of communication, it wasn’t there’s no communication, it was the substance of that communication,” Sherard said of the evaluation.
The top two issues the board sees itself facing in the next two years, he said, are COVID-19 learning loss and recruitment and retention of personnel.
He said there was no common thread among the board on its weaknesses, but said some weaknesses included visibility at community events, outside data measurement on district progress and tracking goals throughout the year.
Chairperson Ken Cobb said he was proud of the board and of the evaluation.
“What it tells me is we all have our own opinions but we all are working together,” he said.
Board member Clay Sprouse said he finds it encouraging that pretty much 100% of the board said they feel like everyone’s there for the right reasons.
“I think that that’s almost the first hurdle you have to get over, and I think that everyone kind of sees that no one’s got any ulterior motives, that everybody is working toward this common goal,” Sprouse said.
He mentioned that when the board convenes for a workshop in December as they discussed, they can figure out those goals.
“It does make me feel good that even if we have differing opinions on the direction and things like that, we’re at least all pointed in the same direction,” he said.
Board member Johanna Bishop mentioned that she appreciates the great working relationship the board has with district staff.
“I’m blessed to know all of you and I’m excited about these scores as well,” she said. “You can see where we have things we need to work on, but I know we can do it.”
The second half of the meeting involved Superintendent Steve Glenn talking about district administration’s goals.
One was to show overall positive growth in MAP scores. Glenn said the modified calendar works to the district’s advantage on that front, adding there were more than 1,000 students in remediation each day during intersession.
Another goal was to maintain an adequate fund balance. A third was to recruit and retain high quality teachers, administrators and staff.
The final goal was to maintain a safe and orderly environment for students and staff.
He mentioned discussions the district had about COVID-19.
“Safety is always first because if that baby doesn’t get home to mama, it doesn’t matter what you taught it,” Glenn said.
He said a lot of safety measures were implemented, and there was discussion among the board about the importance of proper discipline.