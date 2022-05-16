Greenwood County School District 50 trustees discussed a potential inspection and revision of the rights and responsibilities book when the topic came up during their meeting Monday evening.
Julian Gale, director of student services, presented the updated handbook for the upcoming school year to the board with a handful of changes to bring the book more up to date.
Board member Clay Sprouse stated during the meeting he had sent five pages of proposed changes to the book, citing discipline as an issue that continues to come up.
“I think we have a golden opportunity here to lead, to be leaders in the state and to do something aggressive about discipline,” he said.
The board discussed why changes are needed and how to approach changing the book.
“I’m tired of COVID being the excuse for behavior and I think we have kind of dumbed it down and made it not sting as much,” said board member Hilary Craigo.
“The consequences are not what I think they should be and it’s not fair to the teachers and it’s not fair to the other students who are impacted by poor behavior and if we don’t address it and get practical solution ideas from teachers and ensure that it’s being enforced across the board, it’s got to be enforced the same way in every school and the teachers have to know we have their backs, the students that are there to learn and not cause trouble need to know we have their backs and this is an opportunity for us to address some of these things,” she said.
Board chairperson Ken Cobb said this is the first part of the conversation and said they’d like to see each board member’s suggestion, then work with the school district.
How many amendments and how soon amendments could be made are not firm. Cobb said realistically, something must be approved before the start of the next school year begins in late July.
Board member Johanna Bishop had a question about timing, and said she believes all stakeholders should be listened to, such as parents and attorneys.
“You can’t just up and just start changing things, we really do need to make sure we’re doing it right, we do,” Bishop said.
“It’s not just about what we think, but it’s what's best for the community, period.”
Cobb said up next, the board could have a workshop or committee meeting on the topic.
In other business:
- The board approved the next step in the process toward three new classrooms at Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School. The board voted to contract with Chambers and Associates for the three classrooms. The project will total $562,337.
- The board also approved school fees for 2022-23 and approved personnel recommendations.