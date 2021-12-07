Greenwood County School District 50’s board of trustees is planning some action behind its words.
In October, the board agreed on four goals for the next year, and on Monday, trustees discussed those goals among themselves and with district officials and determined “measurables,” or ways they’d track those goals.
The board also touched on the timeline for the much-discussed ninth-grade academy committee.
The goals, in the order they were discussed, are to maintain a safe and orderly environment for students and staff; recruit and retain high-quality teachers, staff and administrators; show overall positive student growth in MAP and early childhood; and maintain an adequate fund balance level to solidify financial stability and still provide the needed resources to the classroom.
The safety goal, Superintendent Steve Glenn said, is “always up front and first.”
The board discussed discipline, how expulsions work and reasons students are sent to the district’s alternative school. It also discussed how to measure the success of students who had disciplinary infractions or were sent to the alternative school.
Chairperson Ken Cobb suggested that when goals are reviewed at the end of the year, the board be told what was done. He mentioned previous action — for example, building walls or installing new camera systems.
“What have we done, what are our numbers on discipline, what are we doing to improve discipline?” Cobb said.
Other suggestions included looking at statistics and trying to identify patterns in students who have discipline problems. Another was evaluating the effectiveness and results from tools such as Gaggle, which helps screen for harmful or concerning computer use by students.
Board member Johanna Bishop suggested a professional development session to help talk to people about how to relate to people who live in poverty.
Recruitment was discussed next.
“When I first read this goal, I immediately thought of our state data from (the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement) ... and how in the current climate of recruiting teachers ... will we ever really get ahead of that?” board member Shelby Dominick Reed said. “And if we do and if we are, then I think it’s time we shift and we look at employee satisfaction, we look at the culture and the ecology, how do we feel? How do our employees feel?”
Serving internal customers is critical, she said.
Board member Clay Sprouse said the measurable in this case should be employee satisfaction, recommending a survey.
Board member Danielle Fields recommended asking employees what they’d like to see, what kind of things would “add ease” to their day.
“We know you’re probably going to get 80% answers of things you cannot do, but you did ask for it, you did hear them on some level,” she said.
“We truly do want to hear what’s your interests, what’s your feedback, what would make it better? I cannot promise you the world, I won’t even try, but I would like to hear what you think would make your day better,” Fields said.
Board member Hilary Craigo said teachers have solutions no one’s ever asked them for.
The third goal discussed is to show overall positive student growth in MAP and early childhood.
Glenn said he would provide numbers for MAP tests and said “I’ll bet on my teachers for one year’s growth.”
He said the data would show growth from fall to spring for kindergarten through second grade.
The final goal is to maintain an adequate fund balance level for financial stability while still providing needed classroom resources.
Fields said the district’s budget is likely the largest board members will ever work with in their civic careers. She said more financial workshops and breakdowns of things to look at such as capital projects — “digging in a little bit more outside of just our regular business meeting where you kind of show us budgeted versus percent to date.”
At the end of the meeting, ninth-grade academy committee chairperson David Trent gave an anticipated timeline for the committee.
Trent began by saying the committee has made no recommendations to the board and said there are several things the committee thinks it needs to look at and address such as testing results for ninth-graders, discipline and behavioral issues, and similar information for grades 6-8.
“Want to kind of get feedback from the staff and administration on our ninth-grade failure and overall drop-out rate that we currently have,” he said.
He said they hope to meet about those items in February and want to engage the community on the matter in March or April.
“Depending on what the committee decides to do, is try to do a final wrap-up of this committee before the end of the school year,” Trent said.