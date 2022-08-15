Twenty students have been identified as being involved in the melee that occurred at the Greenwood High School jamboree on Friday evening.
Information about the fighting as well as upcoming changes were heavily discussed Monday evening at the Greenwood County School District 50 board of trustees meeting.
Emotions were high during the meeting, and some board members spoke with shaky voices recalling their experiences and feelings.
During the Friday evening jamboree that involved eight Lakelands area schools, multiple brawls broke out causing mayhem and chaos among the almost 3,000 total attendees who were at the multi-game scrimmage.
Superintendent Steve Glenn provided an update on what the district has put together so far.
“Friday night was a bad situation,” Glenn said. “We had young people acting the way they shouldn’t act.”
He thanked law enforcement and school administrators for taking care of the situation.
Glenn said as of Monday evening, there were about 20 students that have been either arrested or had disciplinary petitions signed on them.
“Most of the students were ours,” he said. “Of the 20 so far, 14 were Greenwood High students, three of them were middle school students and three of them were out-of-district students. So far.”
The district expects the number to rise as it identifies more people involved.
Greenwood High School Principal Kathryn Benjamin said all students involved have been suspended, pending the investigation, because information is still being gathered.
“It is hours and hours of video, and so I spent probably four-and-a-half hours yesterday looking at video,” she said. Students were identified from school surveillance footage, plus there is body camera footage from the sheriff’s office and video from students and social media, she said.
“We’re having to do it very slowly and watch it multiple, multiple times to see what we can find but we want to make sure that we get everybody, or as many as we can, to set an example for this,” she said.
“We want to get it right,” she said — the right kids, the right evidence, the right wording.
Benjamin mentioned she called students and talked to parents she could get in touch with, explaining their child is suspended pending the investigation and they will be contacted by Friday with findings and what consequences they are going forward with.
Athletic director Sparky Hudson said the range of students' discipline history goes from top to bottom.
“So it’s a grab bag,” asked board member Clay Sprouse, who asked about their records. “Some yes, some no?”
“Yes,” Benjamin said.
Benjamin confirmed a list was given to teachers for students being sought, since some couldn’t be contacted. All students must wear school IDs in the school, but all students were checked for IDs before they were allowed in the building on Monday.
The students on the list who were in the school on Monday were not accused of assault or assaulting an officer or staff member or fighting, she said. One student who cussed out a teacher was at school and was dealt with and sent home.
When asked about the status of the middle school students, Glenn said they are being dealt with.
“The other school districts that were involved, they’ve also been contacted and, of course, we don’t have any jurisdiction over them as far as school discipline, but everything will go through law enforcement,” Glenn said, adding they’ve had no pushback from the other districts.
Glenn and Benjamin each said there will be more students identified. “I’m 100% sure there will be some more,” Benjamin said, adding it’s taken time to get photos of kids involved and for those photos to be sent out to be identified.
Glenn said if anyone has video of the event, the district would like to see if so they can punish anyone involved “to the fullest extent.”
“It’s not acceptable behavior and it’s not anything that we’re going to tolerate for sure,” he said.
Stadium procedures going forward
Glenn said the district can’t go back and change anything, but can make sure that whatever can be put into place is. Greenwood High School’s first home game of the season is Aug. 26, and the district will implement a number of changes at that time.
He said there will be no more congregating inside or outside the stadium — anyone who comes in must find a seat — and a limited number of tickets will be sold. The stadium seats 5,000 total, he said.
The number of tickets to be sold at the gate with cash will be limited to 500, allowing the district to prepare for the number of people that will be there. Portable fencing will also be brought in to make sure people are separated.
Glenn said the stadium is “absolutely beautiful,” but that it was built in 1968 and that 1968 is a whole lot different from now. He said bigger schools now have the home and visitor side separated, and that’s something they will do on a temporary basis at both Greenwood and Emerald high schools.
Any student with a high school ID will be allowed into games, but students with an ID below high school must be accompanied by adults.
“Most of this stuff started with middle schoolers,” Glenn said. “Middle schoolers, they need to be chaperoned. They need to have an adult with them to be able to get in and I think that will help us a whole lot.”
He said officer pay at games will be increased to $50 per hour.
Glenn said there were plenty of officers on Monday evening and that number of officers wasn’t the issue — kids misbehaving was.
Glenn said what’s needed in the future is facial identification software that would catch students who are expelled or people on trespass notice when they attend games. Also, new cameras in the stadium and parking lot are needed, he said.
“This is just Greenwood High school stadium we’re talking about right now,” he said. “We’ll move to Emerald next, we’ll go to all of our facilities to make sure we have the best plan going forward.”
Glenn said the district didn’t see Friday's episode coming.
“Nobody did,” he said.
“Last year with Emerald and Greenwood, we had a lot of talk about different things, had a lot of threats, so we knew that there was things there. We knew we had to take extra precaution. We didn’t see this coming and that’s not an excuse, that’s my fault, but from this point going forward we’re going to try to be as prepared as we possibly can to make sure this never happens again.”
Board reactions, suggestions
Board discussion following Glenn’s update included emotional statements as well as questions and suggestions for the future.
Board member Hillary Craigo, the only of the nine trustees who could attend the game, spoke first.
She said she was there with her family, ranging in age from 8 months to 78 years.
“We were terrified, I’ll tell ya,” she said, adding she was scared to walk through the parking lot afterward and calling it “a little traumatizing.”
“We should have seen it coming,” she said.
“This was a district event. We had both high schools there and both of those football teams were slighted. Their families were slighted, their fans were slighted. Those kids were working hard and they didn’t get to play. Emerald got stopped 7 minutes in. You know, that hurts me for those kids. And Greenwood never got to step on the field. So I hurt for those kids and I hope they get to scrimmage,” she said,
Multiple board members approved of the change regarding younger students having adult chaperones.
“There were young kids there without anybody,” she said.
“So we can’t just let them drive off — show up, do what they want to do, and let’s babysit them.”
Board chairperson Ken Cobb said that anyone who has been to Greenwood High games all their lives knows there are crowds around the concession stand. He mentioned that there were previous attempts to keep the area clear.
“(Students) either need to be watching the game in the stadium in the stands talking to their friends being kids and teenagers or either they need to be off our property,” he said.
Board member Clay Sprouse talked about his fear as a “husband to someone who was in the middle of it, I felt pretty helpless.”
“I was thinking more about my kids who were in bed, I didn’t know if their mom was going to come home that night and absolutely 100%, those that are responsible for starting these fights need to be held accountable,” he said.
Sprouse’s wife is an assistant principal at Greenwood High School.
Sprouse said there are things that could have been in place to prevent what occurred and said all should take some slice of the pie in terms of responsibility.
He made a few suggestions. One was regarding lighting at Emerald’s stadium. He also said he heard concerns about the PA system at Greenwood High not being loud enough.
Glenn said the PA system had come up in discussions, and that the PA system at the stadium doesn’t go through the school, so those in the parking lot can’t hear from the stadium.
Cobb said the system has the capacity to reach the entire campus, and that when the system was put in place, it was so strong that it was dialed back because people in nearby neighborhoods “couldn’t hear their TV.”
“It’s an extremely powerful system, from what we were told, so I don’t think that’s a cost thing, I think that’s just somebody go stand up at the back corner of the school and make sure that the PA announcement” can be heard, he said. He said he thinks it is the same way at Emerald.
Cobb asked district safety manager Natalie Talbert and Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly, who each attended the meeting, about the district’s metal detectors.
“I know we kind of got praise for metal detectors at the entrance and we kind of caught some heat for it,” Cobb said.
“I kind of think if the metal detectors weren’t there, this thing probably could have been a lot worse, is that your opinion?”
“Oh yeah, definitely,” Talbert responded.
Kelly agreed and said the detectors are a deterrent.
Discussion turned to potentially limiting tickets to the games, which Cobb said could take money from athletic departments.
“Let’s face it, and this is a true statement, these Friday night games fund most of the sports throughout the rest of the school year,” he said, adding the board must look at that.
Sprouse wrapped up his comments by remarking on the importance of football to the Greenwood County community.
“Greenwood football is important, Emerald football is important. It’s important to this community,” he said.
“It builds community, it rallies and we need to make absolutely sure that we’re doing everything to keep that safe, so tell us what you need and let’s figure it out.”