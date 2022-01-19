The committee tasked with studying ways to help ninth-graders succeed in Greenwood County School District 50 has been dissolved.
The district’s board of trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to get rid of the committee, which caused tension and rumor around the community that Greenwood’s two high schools would be merged.
The vote to dissolve the committee passed 8-0, with board member Tony Bowers absent.
Board chairman Ken Cobb thanked the committee for the work that was put into it.
“There’s a lot of headache and heartache and everything that went into this,” he said.
The committee and the board received pushback from teachers and parents at Emerald High School after the suggestion by board member Clay Sprouse, reported in the Index-Journal in February 2021, that the district could send all ninth-graders to Emerald High School and the rest of the high school grades to Greenwood High.
Sprouse attempted multiple times to extinguish rumors that this merger was a “done deal.”
Committee members David Trent — who chaired the group — Sprouse, Johanna Bishop and Danielle Fields met last week and agreed that by now it was ineffective and should be “put to bed.”
Trent on Tuesday recommended dissolution of the committee, and the board agreed.
