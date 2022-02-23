District 50 board approves policy, calendar changes By LINDSEY HODGES lhodges@indexjournal.com Feb 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Students from Hodges Elementary School speak to the Greenwood School District 50 Board of Trustees Monday evening. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greenwood County School District 50 met Monday evening and approved a revision to next year’s school calendar as well as an updated board policy.The board approved policy ADF, revised to reflect what the district is already doing, according to Rodney Smith, assistant superintendent for business.Smith said it was thought the policy was already approved, but wasn’t, so it was brought before the board.The board approved the policy, which is related to school wellness, and waived first reading, taking one final reading.The board also unanimously approved a revision to the calendar for next school year.The modified year-round calendar adds an in-service day on Aug. 12, 2022 and removed an in-service day from Sept. 23, 2022.It also removes remediation days on Oct. 4-6, 2022 and leaves remediation days for the first week of intersession for Sept. 27-29, 2022.Election Day was added as a holiday and that change moved an in-service day from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16. Dec. 15 will be a half-day.Lastly, Feb. 10, 2023 will be a make-up day and in-service day.The board had an executive session for a little more than an hour regarding a student matter appeal and personnel recommendations.The board did not take any action on the appeal and approved personnel recommendations. Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lakelands Connector I Am Lander 150: Library colleagues explore history for book, ‘Lander University’ Feb 16, 2022 Lander's Linus Jonsson sees every day as an opportunity to learn something new Feb 16, 2022 Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont Celebrates 40th Anniversary Feb 15, 2022 PTC Vet Tech student proud to be ‘68-Tango’ Feb 15, 2022 Latest News +8 Global stocks, Wall St rebound from Ukraine jitters +5 'Thugs and bullies': Nations sanction Russia over Ukraine District 50 board approves policy, calendar changes Julie Jason: Are you in sync with your financial professional? +4 Community celebrates Starz24 Teen Center's first year Most Popular Articles ArticlesTwo Greenwood women face assault chargesGreenwood man faces criminal sexual conduct chargeWoodfields teacher on administrative leave after allegedly stealing pillsReport: Police seek shooters after 1 man hit outside McAlister'sLawsuit says Greenwood County jail staff negligent in inmate's deathA food experience: Railtown Cafe brings something new to downtown McCormickReport: Robbery case lands 2 adults, 2 juveniles in custodyRemains found in Greenwood County'Sowjourner Jim': Retiring pastor plans to spread seeds of his faith along Appalachian TrailGreenwood man killed in shootout with Alabama police escaped twice 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here State News Biden interviews trio of candidates for Supreme Court Bills to OK convention for US amendments on way to SC Senate SC House income tax cut likely coming up for quick vote McMaster names attorney to lead juvenile justice agency Caravan treks from Myrtle Beach to NC just to grocery shop CNN News Former Governor accused of sexual misconduct running for Senate Trump praises Putin's strategy in Ukraine Why this GOP primary could be the most expensive in Pennsylvania history Watch: Two Black Hawk helicopters crash outside of Utah ski resort