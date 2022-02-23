Hodges elementary students
Students from Hodges Elementary School speak to the Greenwood School District 50 Board of Trustees Monday evening. 

 LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL

Greenwood County School District 50 met Monday evening and approved a revision to next year’s school calendar as well as an updated board policy.

The board approved policy ADF, revised to reflect what the district is already doing, according to Rodney Smith, assistant superintendent for business.

Smith said it was thought the policy was already approved, but wasn’t, so it was brought before the board.

The board approved the policy, which is related to school wellness, and waived first reading, taking one final reading.

The board also unanimously approved a revision to the calendar for next school year.

The modified year-round calendar adds an in-service day on Aug. 12, 2022 and removed an in-service day from Sept. 23, 2022.

It also removes remediation days on Oct. 4-6, 2022 and leaves remediation days for the first week of intersession for Sept. 27-29, 2022.

Election Day was added as a holiday and that change moved an in-service day from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16. Dec. 15 will be a half-day.

Lastly, Feb. 10, 2023 will be a make-up day and in-service day.

The board had an executive session for a little more than an hour regarding a student matter appeal and personnel recommendations.

The board did not take any action on the appeal and approved personnel recommendations.

