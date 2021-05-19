Greenwood County School District 50’s students’ rights and responsibilities policy next year will include one change to consequences students might face when bringing certain weapons — not including firearms — to school.
The school board reviews and approves the Students Rights and Responsibilities Handbook each year, and for next school year, the handbook will add five days of out-of-school suspension as a possible punishment for high school students who bring certain weapons to school.
The rights and responsibilities revision is to code No. 15, which is related to a student’s possession, transfer, use or threat to use “a prohibited weapon other than a firearm, including a knife with a blade more than 2 inches, BB gun, blackjack, air soft pistol, bows, mace, explosives, etc.” at a school, school activity or in their vehicle, according to the handbook.
Currently, the repercussion for this offense in middle and high school is a recommendation of expulsion and law enforcement involvement. The change approved Monday evening will add five days of out-of-school suspension as an option for high school students only.
“There have been some situations that we’ve dealt with, really over the last several years, that we think that the school — it could have been handled differently, based on after doing some investigation of it,” Gerald Witt, assistant superintendent for administration, said during the board’s April 26 meeting.
He gave a hypothetical example of a student driving their father’s truck to school, which contains a hunting knife the father used over the past weekend. The student has “had no other violations, and it was clear that there were no confrontations, no altercations, nothing previous to that where, certainly a violation we want to deal with, but we’re not certain that the violation needs to go for an expulsion hearing,” Witt said.
He said the change would give administration at the school more latitude regarding punishment.
“We’ve done that in some other situations throughout the code and it’s just provided a little bit more opportunity at the school level after doing some thorough investigation, that it gives them some latitude depending on the situation,” he said.
The current repercussion for elementary students is five days of out-of-school suspension and law enforcement involvement.
The revision passed 8-0, with board member Tony Bowers absent.
The board also approved a policy change that will give employees the option to switch to a semi-monthly payroll option, as opposed to the current monthly option.
Rodney Smith, assistant superintendent for business, said during the April 26 meeting the change will first be available as an option July 1.
The policy change passed unanimously 8-0 among the members present.
The board also voted to approve personnel recommendations and vacancies.