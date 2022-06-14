Teachers in Greenwood County School District 50 will see a boost to their salaries next year.
The district’s board of trustees on Monday evening approved the 2022-2023 budget, which includes a 5% salary increase and step increase for teachers and a 2% increase and step increase for other staff.
Assistants and custodians will get a grade increase, equal to about 7%.
Rodney Smith, assistant superintendent for business, laid out the budget before the board and addressed messaging from the state legislature that it was giving teachers a $4,000 raise.
He mentioned that during the conference committee meeting of legislators over the budget, discussion included messaging that the state is funding a $4,000 raise for teachers.
“That did not happen,” he said.
The state mandated a $4,000 increase to the state minimum salary schedule, requiring that teachers be paid starting at $40,000.
District 50’s pay for a teacher with no experience was already close to that. With the 4%, the starting salary is $41,247.
“You’ll hear some districts saying they’re going to do the $4,000,” Smith said.
“Most every single one of those districts are using fund balance to do that,” he said. Fund balance is essentially a district’s savings account.
“And with inflation like it is, and what may be over the hill coming, the horizon, I would very much warn anyone from doing that.”
He said that is not a sustainable plan.
Superintendent Steve Glenn said the 5% and step increase is still a “huge pay raise for everybody, whether you’re at the bottom of the pay scale or you’re at the top of the pay scale, you’re still going to get the same percentage.”
The budget also included 10 days of supplemental pay for head coaches of all sports and varsity football assistant coaches.
Bus drivers will receive an increase equivalent to about 5%, plus a step increase, Smith said.
Based on salary increases, benefits will increase.
The district is paying a 1% increase in the employer portion of retirement and an 18.1% increase in health insurance. Smith said the state is funding most of those two increases.
Also in expenditures, there is an increase in supply costs due to rising costs.
The board passed the budget 6-0. Board members Ken Cobb, Hillary Craigo and David Trent were absent.
The board also approved a policy change that will no longer require tuition from out-of-district students.
Currently the district charges $2,700 per year for tuition per student, unless they are exempted, said Christi Louden, incoming assistant superintendent for administration.
“Just as a frame of reference, this year we had 10 students who paid out-of-district fees,” she said.
The district still collects state money for those students, she said, as long as they have been released from their home district.
Glenn said as long as schools aren’t overflowing with students, it’s a “good move for us.”
“It allows us to have the opportunity to let some kids come in to receive more opportunities that what they have received in other districts,” he said.
He said it’s the “best of both worlds.” If students don’t follow the rules, the district will send them back to their home district, and it will allow them to keep students in seats to keep teachers in classrooms.
The board approved the change 6-0, waiving first reading.
In other business:
- The board approved plans for construction work on the front of Emerald High School. The board will approve a contract at a later date. The upgrades will address safety concerns and remodel the entrance to the school.
- The board approved the second reading of the district’s procurement code.
- The board approved revisions to the Rights and Responsibilities Handbook.
- The board approved personnel recommendations.