Certain athletic facilities at Greenwood and Emerald high schools will soon be seeing an upgrade.
Greenwood County School District 50’s board of trustees on Monday voted to take bids for construction of a new field house and weight room at Greenwood High School, a football press box at Emerald High School, a baseball press box at Emerald, a scoreboard at the Emerald football field and a weight room upgrade at Emerald.
“If the community has questions, they need to direct them to us about why we’re choosing to do this,” board member Clay Sprouse said.
“But if you attend any events or if you are familiar with either high school, both high schools are woefully behind their competition in these aspects and this will give our student-athletes a chance to step up the competition to be able to compete with their rivals and it’s something that’s long overdue.”
Board chairperson Danielle Fields said that not just head coaches but everyone who uses the facilities will be asked for input.
The projects will total about $9.6 million and will be paid for using general obligation bonds that will be paid back using the current tax levy, according to Rodney Smith, assistant superintendent for business.
Of that $9.6 million, roughly $6 million will go toward the Greenwood field house and the rest will go toward the Emerald projects.
During the meeting, the board also approved personnel recommendations. Superintendent Steve Glenn also reminded everyone of a signing bonus the district will have for the next school year, which will total $2,500 for certified employees and $1,000 for classified employees.
