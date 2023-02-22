D50 board
From left, Greenwood County School District 50 board members Shelby Dominick Reed, Danielle Fields and Hillary Craigo vote to approve personnel recommendations during Monday’s meeting.

 LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL

Certain athletic facilities at Greenwood and Emerald high schools will soon be seeing an upgrade.

Greenwood County School District 50’s board of trustees on Monday voted to take bids for construction of a new field house and weight room at Greenwood High School, a football press box at Emerald High School, a baseball press box at Emerald, a scoreboard at the Emerald football field and a weight room upgrade at Emerald.

