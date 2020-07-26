Greenwood County School District 50 K4, K5 and first-grade students who aren’t registered at their zoned schools are encouraged to register by Tuesday.
To register their children, parents can call and make an appointment at the school their student is zoned in. To check where your child is zoned, parents can use the district’s zoning maps at gwd50.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1679122&type=d&pREC_ID=1832029.
Parents should bring their child’s birth certificate, proof of address — power or utility bill — and immunization record to the scheduled appointment.
The district encourages students to register by Tuesday because that is the day after the deadline to fill out its back to school commitment form. If students register by the forms end date then the responses will more accurately reflect the total number of students in the district. With those numbers, the district can better prepare for the 2020-21 school year.
On Thursday, the district’s board of trustees unanimously voted to move the school start date from Aug. 18 to Aug. 24, so the district’s asking parents to register their students no later than the new start date.