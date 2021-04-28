Two new assistant principals are headed to elementary schools in Greenwood County School District 50.
Taylor Crosby, a virtual teacher at Lakeview Elementary, has been named assistant principal at Mays Elementary beginning with the next school year, the district said in a press release. Crosby has 11 years of experience in education, including nine years within District 50. She has taught at Mathews and Woodfields elementary schools, and Hickory Tavern School in Laurens County. She is a graduate of Lander University with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and two master’s degrees – in Montessori education from Lander and an education specialist from Clemson University.
The district dropped the interim tag for Tabatha Brewer, who has been filling in as assistant principal at Lakeview Elementary since October. Brewer has worked in many capacities during her 29 years with the district, including as an administrator, instructional coach and teacher. She also is a graduate of Lander and has two advanced degrees – a Master of Education from Southern Wesleyan University and a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Western Governors School.
The school board made the promotions at Monday’s meeting.