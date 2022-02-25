Greenwood County School District 50 has announced two changes to district-level staff.
The district announced that Charles Costner will be executive director of secondary education, replacing Beth Taylor, who was recently chosen to be superintendent of Greenwood County School District 52. Costner is currently director of the G. Frank Russell Technology Center.
Erin Watts, current principal at Westview Middle School, will be the director of gifted and talented and choice/magnet programs. She will replace Julian Gale, who was recently named director of student services.
Prior to being director of the technology center, Costner was principal of multiple Abbeville County schools and served as the director of the Abbeville County Alternative School.
“I am excited about this new career opportunity in District 50,” Costner said in a news release. “D50 offers a great opportunity for students to enhance their talents and skills through a diverse range of courses and opportunities. I look forward to building positive relationships with our teachers, students, parents, and community as we continue to produce college and career ready graduates.”
Watts has served as a teacher, student test coordinator and administrator during her 20 years in education.
“I am excited about this new opportunity in my professional career,” Watts said in a news release. “I have high expectations for all of our students and staff in our Gifted & Talented and Choice/Magnet Programs. I look forward to working with the teachers, students, and parents of these programs to continue our tradition of excellence in academics and achievement.”
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.