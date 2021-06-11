Timothy Murph is Emerald High School’s newest administrator.
Murph on Thursday was named assistant principal at the Greenwood County District 50 school. He worked for the district at Genesis Education Center during the last year. Throughout his years in education, Murph has been a teacher, coach, administrator and principal at elementary, middle and high schools across North and South Carolina, a news release said.
“Dr. Murph comes highly recommended and we believe he will do a tremendous job as a new assistant principal at Emerald High School,” Superintendent Steve Glenn said in the release. “He will have a positive impact on the students, faculty, staff, and parents at the school. It is exciting to welcome another outstanding educator to District 50.”
Murph has a bachelor’s degree from Winthrop University, and received master’s and education specialist degrees from the University of South Carolina. He received his Doctor of Education degree in education leadership and administration from South Carolina State University.
“The EHS administrative team looks forward to adding Dr. Murph’s experience for the upcoming school year,” EHS Principal Jamie Blount said in the release. “Dr. Murph has proven to be an exceptional educator throughout his career. His enthusiasm and resourcefulness will be an added bonus for Emerald High School’s students, staff, and parents.”
Murph is a winner of the WYFF News Channel 4 Golden Apple Award for excellence in education and a S.C. High School League class A principal of the year, the release states.
“Emerald High School is an incredible school in an amazing school district,” Murph said.
“I look forward to learning from both Dr. Glenn and Mrs. Blount’s incredible leadership and I will work diligently to have a positive impact on the lives of our students.”