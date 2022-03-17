District 50 announces changes in administration By LINDSEY HODGES lhodges@indexjournal.com Mar 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 AARON ACORD +11 MATT BAKER +11 STEPHANIE BOOZER +11 ANGELA BRIDGES +11 LESLIE FISHER +11 CHARLES JOHNSON +11 RICO SALLIEWHITE +11 JESSICA SPROUSE +11 KELCEY STEVENS +11 JIM STILL +11 GARY STONE +11 HANNA WEST Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There will be some new and familiar faces roaming the halls at Greenwood County School District 50 schools next year.The district recently announced numerous changes in administration at some of its schools.At Brewer Middle School, Rico Salliewhite will be the new principal next year. Salliewhite is currently the assistant principal at McCormick High School.Northside Middle School’s new principal will be Gary Stone. Stone is currently an assistant principal at Greenwood High.Stone will replace Northside’s current principal Jim Still, who will be the new director at the G. Frank Russell Technology Center.The district has also announced new assistant principals at various schools.Stephanie Boozer will be assistant principal at Rice Elementary and Hanna West will be assistant principal at Woodfields Elementary.All three middle schools will have new assistant principals next year, too. Angela Bridges will be at Brewer, Matt Baker will be at Northside and Leslie Fisher will be at Westview.Emerald High will have a new assistant principal, Charles Johnson.Three new assistant principals were named for Greenwood High: Jessica Sprouse, Kelcey Stevens and Aaron Acord. Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lakelands Connector Lander celebrates 150th anniversary 16 hrs ago Mayor graduates from the Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government 17 hrs ago Bass graduates from the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government 17 hrs ago Greenwood County Education Association announces scholarship recipients 17 hrs ago Latest News +8 Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict +3 Live updates: Zelenskyy says Germany prioritized economy +18 Hundreds feared trapped in Ukraine theater hit by airstrike +2 U.S. Olympian Alysa Liu, father targeted in Chinese spy case Robbie Williams working on new greatest hits album Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood man pleads guilty to triple slaying, gets life sentencesGreenwood teen faces attempted murder chargeNeighbors speak out against planned townhomes on MontagueHousing summit seeks to find community minded optionsLocal First Steps groups under state scrutiny againSoon to be banned, Bradford pears begin bloomingUncovered: Secretive emails reveal JDLH chief eyed ousting whistleblowerDeputies seek ARPA money, but Greenwood County looks to long termDistrict 50 transfers Central School property to SC ETV'Crazy in the best way possible': New teachers talk about first year on the job 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here State News Murdaugh friend charged with aiding insurance fraud scheme Primary elections gear up as South Carolina filing opens Done in a day: SC House sprints through $14 billion budget SC House Speaker Lucas leaving after 8 kinder, gentler years SC House to start budget debate; billion-dollar split looms CNN News Putin lashes out at Russians with Western mentality Zelensky signals change in Russia's negotiating position Man learns of wife and children's deaths from graphic Twitter photo Hundreds feared trapped inside theater bombed by Russians