There will be some new and familiar faces roaming the halls at Greenwood County School District 50 schools next year.

The district recently announced numerous changes in administration at some of its schools.

At Brewer Middle School, Rico Salliewhite will be the new principal next year. Salliewhite is currently the assistant principal at McCormick High School.

Northside Middle School’s new principal will be Gary Stone. Stone is currently an assistant principal at Greenwood High.

Stone will replace Northside’s current principal Jim Still, who will be the new director at the G. Frank Russell Technology Center.

The district has also announced new assistant principals at various schools.

Stephanie Boozer will be assistant principal at Rice Elementary and Hanna West will be assistant principal at Woodfields Elementary.

All three middle schools will have new assistant principals next year, too. Angela Bridges will be at Brewer, Matt Baker will be at Northside and Leslie Fisher will be at Westview.

Emerald High will have a new assistant principal, Charles Johnson.

Three new assistant principals were named for Greenwood High: Jessica Sprouse, Kelcey Stevens and Aaron Acord.

