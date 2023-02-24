District 50 announces administration changes From staff reports Feb 24, 2023 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +2 LORI CORLEY +2 DEBBIE LEONARD +2 GINNY GAST Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greenwood County School District 50 has announced a handful of administrative changes.Lori Corley, currently assistant director at Genesis Education Center, will become director of Genesis next year.Corley has been in the district for nine years and was previously principal at Hodges Elementary, Benjamin E. Mays Elementary and an assistant director of the G. Frank Russell Technology Center.Corley will replace current director Damian Coleman, who will retire at the end of the school year.The district also announced that Debbie Leonard, interim principal at Mathews Elementary School, will become principal next school year.Ginny Gast, interim director of special services, will become director of the department next year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read news Couple's journey with loss, faith Greenwood woman facing charges after stealing copper Greenwood man sues SCDOT, others after I-85 crash Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge Greenwood County First Steps eligible for funds after meeting state plan Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Watkins receives Leadingage Recognition Upson to speak at Democratic Party meeting Lander University, York Technical College announce series of Articulation Agreements