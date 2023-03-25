Greenwood County School District 50 has announced a slate of changes to administration at many of its schools.
Six new assistant principals, one new principal and a handful of other changes were approved at the district’s board of trustees meeting on Monday.
Tabatha Brewer will serve as the new principal of Pinecrest Elementary School for 2023-24. She has been the assistant principal at Lakeview Elementary for two years.
These are the new assistant principals:
Ruth Ransdell will become the new assistant principal at Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School. She comes from Newberry County schools.
Julia McClanahan will be the new assistant principal at Woodfields Elementary School. Her most recent position has been as the ACTS art teacher at Brewer Middle School.
Jason Hayes will be the new assistant principal at Mathews Elementary School. He’s currently a teacher at Ninety Six High School.
Nick Milford will be the new assistant principal at Emerald High School. He will come to Emerald from being a special education teacher at Abbeville High School.
Matthew Hill will be a new assistant principal at Greenwood High School, coming to the district from Greenville County.
Brittany Callaham will be a new assistant principal at Greenwood High School, coming to the district from McCormick County.
Other administrative changes are:
Ongela Nance will be the new assistant principal at Lakeview Elementary School.
C.J. Johnson will be the new assistant director at Genesis Education Center.
Jessica Sprouse will be the new assistant director at G. Frank Russell Technology Center.
Taylor Crosby will be the new assistant director at the Early Childhood and Montessori School.
In other business, the board of trustees:
Approved a bond resolution to pay for a handful of projects, including a new fieldhouse at Greenwood High School and a new football press box, baseball press box and new scoreboard at Emerald High School.
Approved an unencumbered time policy, which requires that elementary school teachers and teachers who spend at least 20% of their day teaching special education have 30 minutes of unencumbered time. The board waived the first reading.
