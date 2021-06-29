Greenwood County School District 50 announced new leadership for Rice and Pinecrest elementary schools on Tuesday.
The district announced Leroy Platt will be the principal at Rice after two years as principal at Pinecrest.
“I look forward to my new role with the Rice family,” Platt said in a press release. “I am confident that our collective efforts as a school community will have a positive impact on the learning and lives of our students.”
Platt has been with the district 10 years, the release said, and has served as teacher, assistant principal and summer school coordinator.
David Grice will be the principal at Pinecrest. Grice completed the last school year as interim assistant principal at Brewer Middle School, the release said. Before coming to District 50, Grice worked in schools in Albemarle, North Carolina and has served as principal, assistant principal, instructional coach and teacher.
“I am excited about my new career opportunity in District 50,” Grice said in the news release. “Pinecrest offers a quality educational experience for all students and was recently named a Leader In Me Lighthouse recipient. I look forward to building positive relationships with our faculty, staff, and parents as we continue to provide our students with the building blocks for future success.”
Nynita Paul will become assistant principal at Rice. She has been the principal at McCormick Elementary for the last five years and has been an administrator, instructional coach and teacher.
“Mr. Platt, Mr. Grice and Ms. Paul will all do a tremendous job as administrators at their respective locations,” Superintendent Steve Glenn stated in the release. “They will have a positive impact on their faculty, staff, students and parents. These administrators have been successful in public education and I fully anticipate this to continue next school year.”