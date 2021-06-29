Greenwood County School District 50’s board of trustees finalized the district’s budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, as well as school fees for the upcoming school year.
The budget and fees were passed Monday night by a vote of 8-0, with board member Johanna Bishop absent.
The district’s adopted budget for 2021-22 totals $78,045,000 in revenue and expenditures, which is a $2,715,000 increase over the previous year’s budget.
The list of student fees, fines and charges for the school year was also adopted.
“These are the fees for the most part that will be for materials or supplies within the schools,” said Gerald Witt, assistant superintendent for administration. “The majority of the fees are with the (G. Frank) Russell Technology Center.“
One new change to the fees list is a $20 fee for the Medical Magnet program that is starting at Northside Middle School. Other increases include the cosmetology fees, which increased because of the cost of mannequins and kits, and the fees for health science 4 and culinary arts intro.
Witt also presented a proposed revision to the district’s policy regarding community use of school facilities that will be voted on by the board at a later time.
The draft policy is a model provided by the South Carolina School Board Association with additional changes and input from district attorneys, Witt said.
The policy allows organizations to use school facilities if they “hold educational, religious, civic, social, or recreational meetings and/or activities for such as promoting the welfare of the community” or conduct events that support school groups, teams or clubs sponsored by the district. It also allows facilities to be used as polling places and voter registration.
Responding to a question from board member Clay Sprouse, Witt said the district’s performing arts center applies to the policy.
The board also approved recommended personnel changes.
One member of the public spoke during the meeting. Eric Williams spoke on behalf of the Greenwood Liberty Society and asked what assurances the board could give that Critical Race Theory would not be taught in the district. He called the theory a “dangerous, Marxist philosophy.”
Board Chairman Ken Cobb said the board would take Williams’ comments into advisement and would respond accordingly.