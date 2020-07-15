Gov. Henry McMaster did not issue an executive order Wednesday regarding the reopening of schools, but he wants to give parents a choice on whether they want their children in or out of school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
To ensure parents and students have a choice in remote or face-to-face learning, McMaster requested all districts submit a reopening plan to the state Department of Education by Friday. He advised Molly Spearman, state superintendent of education, to deny any plans that do not give parents the option of sending their children to school five days a week for face-to-face instruction or do not allow them to remain home for virtual learning.
Greenwood County School District 50 announced Tuesday it would release a revised reopening plan, along with a parent survey, Wednesday morning. After McMaster’s conference, Superintendent Steve Glenn said the district is in the process of adjusting its reopening plans for the school year.
“Please note that information you have previously received is being updated,” Glenn’s release said.
The revised reopening plans, back-to-school survey and virtual learning information on the district’s website is no longer valid and has been deleted from the website and all District 50 social media pages.
“We realize that this adjustment could cause frustrations with you as a parent, teacher, and stakeholder,” the release read. “I truly want to compliment our staff for their hard work and dedication on creating a plan that will now have to be changed.”
Glenn urged parents and stakeholders to continue to check the district’s website and social media pages for announcements on upcoming plans.
“As soon as we receive more information, we will communicate this information to you,” the release said. “I truly believe this situation will make our district and community stronger. We appreciate everyone’s continued patience, support and willingness to make necessary adjustments during this time.”
The reopening plan the district highlighted Tuesday during a virtual town hall would offer both a virtual and face-to-face option. Based on weekly reports from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, students who chose the face-to-face option would be split up into A and B cohorts that would alternate school days daily only if Greenwood County was classified as high in COVID-19 spread. If the county was not high, and either low or medium, then students would come to school normally.