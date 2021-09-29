Lake Greenwood is one of the county’s most vital natural resources, and thousands call its shores home.
On Tuesday, the six candidates running to represent Greenwood County Council’s lakeside District 5 spoke about their stances on lake-life matters.
Connect Lake Greenwood, a nonprofit under the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce involved in lake development and advocacy, hosted a candidate forum Tuesday at Siloam Baptist Church. Dozens of residents from District 5, which has more than 7,000 registered voters, came out to hear the candidates’ platforms.
“The issues of the lake are close to my heart,” said Tom Melson.
The 57-year-old Melson was born in Georgia, but has lived in Greenwood for about 19 years. He said public transportation and access to the lake are key, as is ensuring a high quality of life for the people of District 5.
Ron Davenport, 68, recently retired from the Savannah River Site and had a three-decade career in local law enforcement. He said he wanted to give back to his community now that he’s retired, and would like to serve on county council to bring in business to the lake area.
“Through my life, I’ve always tried to do the right thing,” he said. “I dedicated my life to a career in law enforcement in Greenwood.”
A Ninety Six native and former town clerk-treasurer, Goodman said she also worked as a patient financial counselor with Abbeville Area Medical Center and currently works in the cafeteria staff at Ninety Six Primary School.
“Don’t let my age, being a female and my gray hair fool you, I can hold my own with these guys here,” she said.
Dayne Pruitt, 56, served four separate terms across three decades as a Ninety Six school board member.
“I consider the lake a great asset for Greenwood County, and our greatest natural resource,” he said.
Living on Lake Greenwood for more than two decades, 65-year-old Jim Medford owns The Links at Stoney Point alongside his wife, Denise. He said he’s worked with the Greenwood Workforce Development Task Force, and said he’s been involved with Connect Lake Greenwood and the surveying done to develop the Lake Greenwood Master Plan.
“It’s important to have a representative that understands what needs to be done,” he said.
In the last chair on stage Tuesday, 59-year-old Sloan Griffin Jr. was born in Orangeburg, but moved to Greenwood when he was 4 years old. He owns and operates the Ideal Shoe Shop on Pressley Street. He said he’d like to see attention given to the lake’s recreational options while focusing on preserving the water’s quality.
“I learned how to swim at Lake Greenwood,” he said. “The ideas around Lake Greenwood, it’s a beautiful place.”
Candidates were asked a mix of questions submitted by CLG members, then questions were picked from a hat. They were first asked about the synergies and challenges between lake development efforts and the new Greenwood Together economic development initiative.
Melson wanted to see roads and access to the lake improved, and said cooperation is essential to any project. Davenport said he wasn’t familiar with Greenwood Together, but what he doesn’t know he’ll learn.
Goodman wants all residents and areas of District 5 treated equally, and said working together for the benefit of each neighborhood is the key to growth. For Pruitt, transportation and road improvements are key to development on the lake, and he welcomes cooperation with Greenwood Together’s business recruitment efforts.
Medford identified Greenwood Together as a collaboration among the county, city, chamber of commerce and other economic development partners, and said CLG already works under the chamber. The lake could prove a valuable resource in attracting industry.
“I believe, personally, CLG should be its own entity under Greenwood Together,” he said. “The lake is one of the greatest marketing assets we have.”
Griffin said he wants to see housing built along the lake, both middle-class and affordable residences. The lake has its own community needs, but he said all parts of the county have to pull together for Greenwood to grow.
On the issue of a public beach, the candidates were mostly cautiously supportive. Davenport, Pruitt and Melson enthusiastically supported the idea, which gives a recreational alternative for families and children. Goodman and Medford both gave pause, saying they would want more information from the residents near where any proposed beach would go. Griffin said working with Lake Greenwood State Park to develop beach space could forego any intrusion on area residents.
Each candidate supported the expansion of fiber optic and broadband internet services, especially to underserved areas. Pruitt shared his perspective after working in telecommunications for nearly 30 years, Sloan worked with fiber optics when he served in the military and Melson also had nearly 30 years’ experience in IT.
In sharing their 10-year visions for Lake Greenwood, the candidates shared differing paths toward the lake’s future.
Pruitt said he wants to follow up on the 2007 Capital Project Sales Tax and the developments that followed it. His vision includes increased public access points to the water and spurring public involvement with lake matters.
Medford said keeping Greenwood’s water quality high will be a challenge that requires dredging parts of the lake and working with Upstate partners to address the Lake Conestee dam in Greenville, which holds back toxic sediment that could flow into Lake Greenwood should the dam fail.
Griffin didn’t speak to a 10-year plan, but instead said he’s heard concerns from residents about the county’s transparency regarding the 2016 Capital Project Sales Tax, and he wants to share more of its details with the public. Melson said public beaches and recreation areas are key to bringing more families to the lake, and the Army Corps of Engineers could help with the Lake Conestee dam.
Davenport said any expansion at the lake must be funded in a way that doesn’t spike property tax values for residents. Goodman said she didn’t have a 10-year plan for the lake. She said her personal desires for the lake matter less than the constituents of District 5.
“I don’t live on the lake. It’s up to the people who live there,” she said. “What do you want?”
On the matter of expanding sewer services around the lake, each candidate said they would support expanded sewer infrastructure except Griffin, who said the existing infrastructure is sufficient. Medford said Greenwood Metropolitan District representatives have said they lack resources to expand service there, but he said federal and state infrastructure funds could be used if the county had plans in place.
“We have to have shovel-ready projects to get that money,” he said.
Each candidate acknowledged challenges and benefits to further development along the Highway 246 corridor, and many identified a need to expand the highway — a venture the Capital Project Sales Tax is set to fund.
Davenport, Griffin and Melson are running as Democrats, while Goodman, Medford and Pruitt are running as Republicans. The primary election will be Oct. 26, with a runoff scheduled for Nov. 9 if needed. The special election is Dec. 28.