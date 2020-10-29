Abbeville County Council’s District 3 race isn’t just about differing visions and political affiliations, but about generations.
“I think it’s a millennial’s job to take a seat at the table,” said Nicole Matthews, 31. “It’s our turn.”
The Republican is challenging Democrat incumbent Charles H. Goodwin, a 69-year-old former sheriff.
Charles H. GoodwinGoodwin has more than 30 years in public service and ran for county council four years ago because he saw a need.
“I’ve served people all my life and I to try to do something about the problems facing the county,” he said.
Goodwin said the most important issue is infrastructure. He wants the county to build incubator buildings and to seek grants to fund construction.
Recruiting industries is not all about infrastructure, he said. Industries look at commutes and training. The county works with Piedmont Technical College to get vocational training for potential employees.
Abbeville County Council has developed department heads and employees, Goodwin said. The county has developed a fund balance to run for 3-4 months. Also, the county doesn’t have to borrow money and it hasn’t raised taxes for three years, although some fees have increased. The county was also able to roll back taxes 3½ mills.
During the past four years, Prysmian expanded and bought the old Bloomsborough building, and WCTEL expanded in Abbeville and Greenwood counties, Goodwin said.
Goals for the next four years: a convenience center in Lowndesville, completion of a memorial park to the two deputies killed in 2993; and extending water lines to Diamond Hill Elementary School, he said.
“I understand the dynamics of government for both sides, from being a department head with the city of Abbeville to dealing with budgets and finance,” he said.
Goodwin admitted before serving on the county council, he had tunnel vision from working with just one department. It’s a broacher spectrum, working with the county, he said.
Nicole MatthewsA first-time candidate, Matthews said she’s not the type to sit around and complain.
“We need to quit asking someone to do something and do it ourselves,” Matthews said. “It is 2020 and we can either step up to the plate or whine about it.”
Matthews has lived in Abbeville County on and off since 2013 and permanently since 2018. Interest in politics was piqued while Matthews lived in Alabama and she decided to run for county council because it has a major impact on daily life.
If elected, her goal is to sit and observe for the first year, then she wants to work on countywide sanitation.
If the county is to grow, she said it needs to offer basic services such as garbage pickup. Now, homeowners living in the county take their garbage to a landfill or find a dumpster or dump it on the side of the road. She said that lowers property values and is an eyesore.
By offering countywide trash pick-up, she said the county can reduce litter, improve the habitat for wildlife, and provide residents an increase in property values. The solution is to acquire bids from waste management companies to provide affordable solutions to waste removal from private property as well as county properties.
Boosting tourism is another goal. Matthews said the county needs to appoint a member to work with the state tourism board and to create a marketing board to target specific areas that need growth and support.
“I think Abbeville is too cute not to show off. If elected, I will give Abbeville a seat at the table that it deserves,” she said. That might mean doing things unconventionally — maybe fewer suits and more boots on the ground.
Matthews had messages for two generations. To baby boomers, she said “We (millennials) want to take a seat at the table. It’s not going to look like it did when you were in your 30s.” To millennials, she said, “This is our country; take responsibility for it.”
For information on Matthews, visit her campaign website, nicoleshenhouse.com/elections.