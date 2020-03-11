Students’ hands were “wet and a little gross” at Rice Elementary after helping the City of Greenwood add on to their T-Rex topiary Tuesday morning.
Amber Nappier, horticulturalist with the City of Greenwood, said the “Dino Dude” topiary will debut at this year’s Festival of Flowers.
The Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce began creating topiaries for the Festival of Flowers in 2008 to get people to come back to the city during the recession. A trip to Disney World galvanized the idea of doing topiaries to “rejuvenate” the festival, Nappier said. The City of Greenwood is currently responsible for planting the topiaries, and they rely heavily on volunteers’ help. It would take two or three weeks just to stuff the T-Rex topiary.
The City of Greenwood has visited all 12 Greenwood County School District 50 middle and elementary schools for the last four years, so students could contribute to the topiaries. Nappier is sad that high school students do not get a chance to contribute to the topiaries or even learn about horticulture. She would like if they could come into the greenhouses for “at least one class.”
The topiaries are made of a metal base, moss, plastic tubing and a plethora of plants of different sizes and colors. Nappier said most topiaries have ficus in them because they can “take a good beating.” She noted how the city tries to switch up the plants used in the topiaries every year.
Nancy Newlon, Rice Elementary School guidance counselor, said students contributing to the topiary was “a good introduction.”
“It’s wonderful that y’all would share this experience with the students, and getting them interested in horticulture and the sciences,” she said.
The city had not taken the T-Rex topiary down since 2014. Nappier said that the city tries to get five to seven years of use out of a topiary, depending on the decoration of the moss.
Residents will be able to see the T-Rex, and the city’s other 42 topiaries, during the topiary walk at the Festival of Flowers on June 1. Nappier said the T-Rex and other topiaries will be at the iMAGINE STEAM Festival on April 18 as well. The city picks up the topiaries after the South Carolina Festival of Discovery on July 9.