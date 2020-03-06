Flashing lights in the sky, advertising to passersby, sitting atop a traditional billboard mount — this might soon be coming to the roadways of Greenwood County.
County Council approved an ordinance to allow digital billboards to operate in the general commercial zoning district.
It wasn’t a unanimous vote. The ordinance passed narrowly on a 4-3 vote. Before the vote, Chairman Steve Brown made his case against the proposed ordinance.
“I find it very hard to vote in favor of digital billboards,” said Brown, “I don’t think that is what Greenwood needs.”
He cited the existing ordinances against digital signs and how restrictive it can be on existing and new businesses within the county, especially small businesses. Other members of council saw things differently, a sign of changing times.
“I feel like it is a growing trend,” said Councilman Mark Allison, who voted in favor of the ordinance. “It gives a greater opportunity for our businesses to access these.”
Allison pointed out that digital billboards could have a positive impact on litter in Greenwood County.
“Nobody takes the old ones off,” said Allison. This leads to old signs becoming ripped and they end up on the grass, the sidewalks, and the roadway.
As for the plans to place a digital billboard in Greenwood County, the plans are up in the air.
“We are looking,” Chip Tolleson of Covenant Media of SC said. Tolleson and Covenant Media of SC requested the zoning ordinance be changed to allow for digital billboards. But, as Tolleson points out, “the locations dictate.”
Covenant Media of SC currently has 476 static billboards and 1 digital billboard, which is in Newberry County.