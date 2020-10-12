HODGES — Diana Pet Food in Hodges is beginning construction on a $1.6 million cattery building.
“We are going to have eight cat rooms,” said George Josef, senior business and operations manager of Panelis at Diana Pet Food.
Josef said the new cattery will be larger than their current one, allowing for larger rooms. The new facility will accommodate 80 cats, which allows for 10 cats comfortably per room.
The new building is expected to open in April 2021. The Index-Journal was given a tour of Panelis last week.
Panelis is the facility in which Diana Pet Food studies the palatability of their food when presented to dogs and cats. Panelis has two other locations in France and Brazil. Josef said the company is building a facility in China as well.
Opening in December 2017, Panelis is composed of one kennel, which houses 40 dogs and one cattery, which houses 80 cats. Once the new cattery is built, it will bring the total number of cats in Panelis to 160.
“All the kittens come, usually, from the Humane Society,” Josef said. “We work very closely with the Greenwood Humane Society.”
Josef said the Humane Society is the largest supplier of cats for the cattery. He said they bring the kittens into the program at eight to 12 weeks old.
Kittens go through a quarantine process before they are introduced to the cattery.
Once the cats make it to the cattery, they are settled in a room with different types of activities which include Panelis workers playing with each cat.
Feeding at the cattery happens overnight and each cat wears a specific transponder on their collar which opens the feeding door for each specific cat. Food is placed into two computer scales which measure how much and when the cat eats.
This data is used to determine each individual cat’s taste preference.
Kennel
The kennel operates in a slightly different way. The kennel has two sections that separate the smaller toy dogs from the larger breeds. Unlike cats, dogs get a different feeding and playing schedule.
“We bring them inside to eat and sleep,” Josef said. “Other than that we keep them outside — weather permitting — with different types of activities.”
The facility has several outdoor play areas for dogs. One section is strictly used for basic obedience and agility training. Panelis brings in professional trainers to teach staff how to properly train dogs.
The canines have free range to play in one of several different outdoor areas. Josef said the staff allows the dogs to determine which area each one wants to play in. He said generally they return to the same one each time.
Panelis also has a wooded area where the dogs can have some time to explore different areas, all while staying within the watchful eye of staff members.
The kennel measures food palatability using different methodologies. Basically, each dog is presented with two bowls of food to choose from. Panelis measures the dog’s first choice as well as consumption.
“We also have quality parameters,” Josef said.
He said they rotate which bowls are placed in the right or left position to lower side bias, where the dog may tend to choose one side on instinct over another.
Panelis procures puppies at eight to 12 weeks old and typically, the company looks to adopt them out at five to six years of age.
Josef said they are audited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Panelis uses a veterinarian from Emerald City Animal Hospital to tend to the animals. He said they have two vets on site seven days a week.
Adoption
Diana Pet Food has largely relied on its Greenwood workforce for adopting dogs and cats once they hit adoption age. However, the company is finding it harder to find homes for its cats.
“Since COVID started, for some reason, people stopped adopting our animals,” Josef said.
Josef said Panelis has about 10 cats that need to be adopted.
There is no fee to adopt and the company provides a starter package with food and toys.
Anyone interested in adopting a pet from Panelis should contact Deb McWilliams, a Panelis supervisor, at dmcwilliams@diana-petfood.com.