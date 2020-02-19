How long you live can change depending on your zip code, Dr. Kandi Fredere told Greenwood County Council on Tuesday.
Fredere, DHEC’s Upstate region public health director, shared some of the data detailing the state of health in Greenwood County. The newest data she said state officials are working with helps break down health factors and outcomes on a more granular level — getting statistics for counties, but also for regions inside counties.
The goal is for county DHEC offices to provide more equitable services that meet the needs of each community.
“We’re really looking at social determinants of health,” she said. “What are some of those underlying issues that can affect your health?”
Overall, in 2019, Greenwood ranked 20th out of the state’s counties in health factors, such as behaviors, environment and socio-economic status, and 24th in health outcomes, such as length and quality of life.
Diving into the factors, DHEC representative April Ouzts said about 24% of Greenwood County residents live below the poverty line, with about 8% living without a car for transportation to access health services. That’s especially troubling in a food-insecure area such as the part of central Greenwood south of Seaboard Avenue and east of Uptown, where some people live 1.5 miles from a grocery store.
Greenwood ranked 36th in the state for alcohol abuse, and 40th for opioid abuse, but Ouzts said where the county is improving is in education. Greenwood ranked 14th, with graduation rates improving and grades for younger students increasing.
Patrick Brown, another DHEC representative, outlined the county’s targeted health outcomes. Greenwood County has one of the highest sexually transmitted infection rates of the state, and is above the state average on infant mortality rates and teen birthrates. About a third of the county is considered obese, and the risk of stroke among non-Hispanic black residents is 61.5%, well above the state’s 45.3% average.
Life expectancy, Fredere said, is on par with the state average of about 76.8 years.
“Where it gets interesting is when you start tracking it by census data and zip code,” she said.
While residents in areas such as Ware Shoals have an average life expectancy of about 78 years, in Bradley, it plummets to about 73 years. Meanwhile, in the Hunter’s Creek area, the average life expectancy is about 84.6 years.
“Literally across the street, you can gain or lose 10 years of life expectancy,” she said.
Fredere said there needs to be more research into what causes these disparities, but access to healthcare and services plays a large part, as does population makeup and behaviors. Now that the data has been gathered, she said the next step is to drum up support for collective conversations about these numbers and how to improve them, along with identifying the groups that can best address these local concerns.
In other business:
The county was presented an award for its risk management by Robert Benfield, director of risk management services with the state Association of Counties. This is Greenwood’s second year receiving this award. Benfield said keeping the county’s liability low has saved more than $500,000 in workers’ compensation premiums in the two years.
Council unanimously voted to approve an ordinance authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with Eddy Carolina Pride, the company that owns the Carolina Pride packing plant. The 30-year tax reduction agreement comes as Carolina Pride gears up to invest $8 million on its Packer Avenue facilities and create 50 new jobs at the plant.
Council approved second reading on an ordinance that would allow digital billboards in the general commercial zoning district.
Council heard from County Planning Department head Phil Lindler on a proposed ordinance that would require certification and permitting for septic tanks. The ordinance would be to target lakeside properties, where septic tanks pose a number of environmental issues, and would require that before work is done on a property that an inspector certify the septic tank, and then the resident get a permit from the planning office.
Council approved second reading on an ordinance that would rezone an East Grumling Road property to AG-3, to allow the owner to put a mobile home on the property for a relative to live in.