Confirmed flu cases are up to 32,633 this flu season, according to state health officials.

In November, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control began reporting weekly flu case numbers amid the highest viral spread in years. As of Nov. 26, DHEC was reporting 32,633 lab-confirmed flu cases this season, with 281 influenza-associated hospitalizations reported that week. In total, more than 1,500 people have been hospitalized with flu-associated illness, and 21 people have died.

