Confirmed flu cases are up to 32,633 this flu season, according to state health officials.
In November, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control began reporting weekly flu case numbers amid the highest viral spread in years. As of Nov. 26, DHEC was reporting 32,633 lab-confirmed flu cases this season, with 281 influenza-associated hospitalizations reported that week. In total, more than 1,500 people have been hospitalized with flu-associated illness, and 21 people have died.
Cases were on the rise, as there were about 23,000 flu cases when DHEC started reporting totals from the week of Nov. 6.
Part of the explanation for the flu’s spread this year is that fewer people are getting vaccinated at the same time as people are foregoing the precautions and mask-wearing they did because of the COVID-19 pandemic in recent years.
When compared to pre-pandemic years, 2022 is seeing significantly higher viral spread than 2019, when the final report DHEC has available counted 4,765 total lab-confirmed flu cases. In 2018, the state only saw 63 lab-confirmed cases by Dec. 15.
Cases in 2017 outpaced this year, however. By the final available report at the end of September 2017, DHEC noted 90,491 test-confirmed flu cases. This figure included lab-confirmed tests and rapid antigen detection tests, while subsequent years only reported lab-confirmed cases. There were 94 flu-associated deaths reported in 2017, the report said.