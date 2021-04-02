The state Department of Health and Environmental Control wants to hear opinions about COVID-19 vaccinations.
Labeled as a South Carolina Pulse Survey, DHEC asks questions about whether survey participants are planning to be vaccinated.
DHEC launched a similar survey that ran from Jan. 25 to Feb. 8 and asked similar questions to the current survey. In that first survey, more than 31,000 responses were received in the survey that averaged only a minute to complete.
Demographically, the survey was completed mostly by adults aged 30 or older, with a little more than 30% male participation and nearly 70% female.
More than 80% of respondents said they planned to be vaccinated once they were eligible to receive it. Almost 70% responded that they strongly disagree with a statement that implied the respondent would not get vaccinated because COVID-19 was not a danger to the respondent.
While participants younger than 30 were not as represented in the survey, more than 60% of those in that group said they would get vaccinated.
To participate in the survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/SCCOVIDVAX.
Today is the last day; the survey ends at midnight.