Data shows drug overdose deaths continued to rise through 2021.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control released the drug overdose death statistical report on Friday, showing drug overdose death numbers for 2021.
Updated: February 11, 2023 @ 5:04 am
Those numbers showed a more than 25% increase in total drug overdose deaths from 2020 to 2021. In 2020, there were 1,734 statewide. In 2021, there were 2,168.
“Unfortunately, the 2021 data trend for South Carolina matches that of the rest of the country, a continued significant increase in drug overdose deaths,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s public health director.
Traxler said opioids are the primary cause of deaths, with fentanyl being largely responsible for the increase. The potent drug was involved in more than two-thirds of all opioid overdoses in 2021.
Greenwood County saw 40 drug overdose deaths in 2021, three more than in 2020. All but four were opioids. Thirty-seven of them were prescription drugs and 32 involved fentanyl.
There were seven drug overdose deaths in Abbeville County. Six involved fentanyl.
Traxler said the core message for people to know is that help is available.
“The best way that we can stop this upward trend in overdose and drug overdose deaths is to make sure that people struggling with substance use disorder get connected to the help that they need and deserve, and in a non-stigmatizing way,” she said.
Traxler, along with Sara Goldsby, director of the state Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services, talked about the benefits of naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan. Naloxone is an opioid overdose reversal medication.
Goldsby said people can’t administer Narcan to themselves, so it’s important for those who are close to at-risk people to carry it and use it.
Traxler said anyone can walk into a DHEC health department and request an overdose safety kit, with two doses of naloxone and five fentanyl test strips, along with resources.
“Narcan is truly a safe medication that can save lives,” she said.
Narcan cannot hurt someone, even if they don’t need it, but it only works on opioid overdoses.
Along with DHEC offices, people can get Narcan from Cornerstone offices in Greenwood, Edgefield, McCormick and Abbeville offices.
Allen Easler, prevention coordinator for Cornerstone, said the medication is “free of charge, no questions asked.”
“There’s so many people who just have this mindset that addiction, that substance use disorders, are a weakness or they’re a choice and they’re not,” Easler said.
“Yes, people may start out choosing to use, but at some point, the substance changes the brain chemistry and once you have that change in brain chemistry, it’s not a choice anymore. It’s not a weakness, it’s not a moral failing.”
