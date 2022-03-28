State health officials visited John de la Howe on Friday after a report that facilities staff pumped human waste into a field.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control is "investigating potential wastewater-related concerns," a spokesperson confirmed. She said DHEC could release more information once the investigation was complete. John de la Howe said it's also awaiting the results of Friday's visit.
Shaun Nelson, who worked for the South Carolina Governor's School for Agriculture at John de la Howe but left earlier this month, told the Index-Journal that the tank used for storing wastewater at an outhouse on campus was full ahead of Ag Fest, which was March 5, and the staff decided to empty it so attendees could use the facility. Instead of hiring someone to truck off its contents, he said staff pumped water from that tank into the middle of an unused field. He said Scott Mims, who oversees facilities and maintenance at the school and was Nelson's supervisor, referred to it as "grey water."
"That's not grey water," Nelson said. "That's blackwater."
Blackwater refers to wastewater that comes from toilets, while grey water is what comes from such sources as sinks, bathtubs and washing machines. While grey water is not considered safe for human consumption, it can be used for other purposes, including irrigation. Blackwater, however, can contain harmful bacteria because of the presence of fecal matter and should be treated before release.
Nelson said what was pumped from the tank contained feces, urine and pieces of toilet paper. He provided two photos to the Index-Journal, one that shows a line running from a tank beneath an outhouse and the other showing liquid pouring from a line into a grassy area.
"During the tremendous public response to our 2022 AgFest, a septic system malfunctioned at a small outhouse behind one of the log cabins on our campus. One of our staff members mistakenly used a portable sump pump to drain an undetermined amount of liquid waste into an open hay field adjacent to the cabin. No solid waste or paper waste was discharged into the field," John de la Howe said in a release statement attributed to President Tim Keown.
Nelson also raised concerns about water damage and possible mold in some buildings, a number of which had undergone extensive renovations to prepare for the agency's reopening as a governor's school two years ago. Renovations have continued to take place since the school reopened. Nelson shared photos with the Index-Journal documenting his concerns. He said facilities staff was told to paint over the mold instead of removing it.
The Index-Journal shared some of these photos with John de al Howe while asking about about concerns Nelson raised.
"None of the issues depicted in the photographs provided to the Index-Journal by its anonymous source have been entered into our technology-based system for maintenance requests, or they surely would have been addressed by now," Keown said. "Our staff is currently investigating exactly where these photographs were taken – likely in unoccupied buildings – and rest assured that we will address these facilities needs according to priority, just as we have consistently met the other challenges faced along the way through renovating this 225-year-old campus."
DHEC said it does not have regulatory oversight over potential mold issues.