State health officials are investigating claims that several people got sick after eating at a Greenwood restaurant Saturday.
The eatery has since received an “A” from a routine health inspection.
“DHEC received several complaints regarding possible foodborne illness associated with meals eaten at International Café in Greenwood, SC, on September 19,” an agency spokesman said Thursday in an email “This is an ongoing investigation and information is currently being gathered to better understand the situation.”
A person who answered the phone at the restaurant Thursday confirmed the restaurant had received a complaint and said someone from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control has stopped by the restaurant.
An inspector with DHEC visited International Café on Monday and gave it an 89% overall score, which came with a posted grade of “A” and did not require a follow-up visit.
The inspector took issue with how the restaurant thawed meat and the lack of dates on some refrigerated ready-to-eat food. The report did not mention any complaints received about the restaurant and described Monday’s visit as a routine inspection.