Conestee dam

The State Department of Health and Environmental Control is hosting a webpage with documents and information about the ongoing campaign to build a new dam beside the Conestee Dam, which will hold back the toxic sediment the existing 130-year-old dam blocks.

As public pressure has built for the state Legislature to take action on the aged Lake Conestee Dam, state officials have made a webpage to host documents and news about efforts to address the deteriorating dam.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Lake Conestee Dam page, found at bit.ly/3Ju9gK4, gives background on the dam. It will also be where DHEC publishes information about upcoming community meetings about the dam.

