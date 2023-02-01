As public pressure has built for the state Legislature to take action on the aged Lake Conestee Dam, state officials have made a webpage to host documents and news about efforts to address the deteriorating dam.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Lake Conestee Dam page, found at bit.ly/3Ju9gK4, gives background on the dam. It will also be where DHEC publishes information about upcoming community meetings about the dam.
Alongside the information published on that webpage, the Index-Journal has requested records under the Freedom of Information Act. These include dam inspection reports, all documents associated with the voluntary cleanup contract, multiple EPA assessments and other documents.
About 20 years ago, sampling detected the presence of metals, pesticides and other chemicals at concentrations above acceptable federal levels. Since 2001, DHEC and the dam’s owners have been working to clean up and maintain this aging dam to keep those contaminants from flowing downstream, toward Lake Greenwood.
The Conestee Dam in Greenville County sits on the Reedy River and forms Lake Conestee. It was built in 1892 to provide power for what would become the Conestee Mill, but now it has only one purpose — to hold back 2.3 million cubic yards of contaminated, hazardous sediment.
The Conestee Foundation acquired the lake and dam in 2000, and multiple evaluations and assessments by engineering firms since then have confirmed extensive contamination in the sediment held back by the dam. This includes “a wide range of metals, organic compounds and pesticides having known ecological and human health risk characteristics,” according to a 2019 report by Lexington-based firm Kleinschmidt Associates.
The DHEC webpage features some documents related to the ongoing concerns at the Conestee Dam, including the report from Kleinschmidt. The engineering firm works with the Conestee Foundation and evaluated nine potential paths forward for handling the sediment behind the dam.
“Although the Lake Conestee reservoir originally contained on the order of 1,500 acre-feet of storage, the lake has evolved to near its sedimentation end point, and now stores less than five to 10 percent of that amount of water,” the Kleinschmidt report said. “It is no longer merely an historic mill dam that provided power to an historic mill. This dam now functions as a critical contaminated sediment containment structure essential to protecting downstream reaches of the Reedy River and its associated reservoirs.”
DHEC’s webpage also features the voluntary cleanup contract the Conestee Foundation signed with DHEC in 2001, along with three inspection reports from 2016, 2020 and 2022. The earliest inspection report published on this webpage identifies the major threats in the 130-year-old dam’s condition.
Deteriorating mortar between joints and areas of seepage were identified in 2016 and in the subsequent inspections. The 2020 report identified issues with a temporary fix for an open orifice in a penstock, which exists to regulate the flow of water. A temporary timber panel was used to cover the hole, placed against the dam’s existing timber frame. The concern in that inspection report was that with continued water flow, the frame would erode and eventually fail.
The work Kleinschmidt did in their 2019 report was to assess nine paths forward for handling the Conestee Dam situation. Removal of the dam or cleaning up the sediment held behind it were ruled out because it was “extremely cost-prohibitive and would risk release of the contaminated media.”
The one picked as the optimal solution would be to build a new, cast-in-place concrete dam 10 feet downstream of the existing dam.
“The existing dam would be utilized as a coffer dam throughout construction of the new downstream CIP structure, and the existing penstock orifice would be repurposed to allow a water level control structure to be installed for ongoing maintenance,” the report said.
The 10-foot space between the dams would be filled with an engineered soil medium, which could help keep contaminants leaking from the old dam in place, contain clay that can help seal cracks that form in the new dam and have a top that allows equipment across it for routine maintenance of the dams. The goal in the report is for the new dam to have a 100-year design life.
Kleinschmidt’s engineers estimated the cost of the project at nearly $30 million, with a $12.78 million endowment to cover the costs of maintenance over the projected lifespan. Local legislators are pushing a request in this year’s state budget to secure $48 million for the dam project.