Enviva can finally proceed with renovations to its operations in Greenwood.
The company received the green light this week when the state Department of Health and Environmental Control granted its air permit. Enviva applied for the permit in February.
“SC DHEC’s decision is to approve Enviva Pellets Greenwood LLC permit for issuance on Monday, November 9, 2020,” a letter from Alyson Hayes of the air permitting division of DHEC said.
Enviva sought the permit to add more efficient process equipment to reduce dust emissions and upgrade its existing pollution control devices, adding new dust reduction control equipment. The company also wants to “increase its wood pellet production limit by 25%,” the Enviva page on DHEC’s website said.
The company was pleased with the decision.
“Thank you to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for their extensive diligence and review of our permit request,” an email from an Enviva spokesperson said. “We appreciate their efforts and flexibility to listen to and support the public, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
While the decision is close to final, there is still an appeal window.
“Any affected parties who wish to appeal this decision may file a request for final review,” the letter said.
The letter said the decision will become final 15 days after DHEC staff mails the decision to the applicant unless a request for final review has been received. A filing fee of $100 is required to be received in the 15-day window as well.
During the process, DHEC conducted a virtual public hearing Aug. 20 where 70 people participated, 40 of which gave oral comments. More than 700 written and oral comments were received as part of this process.
Some of the comments DHEC received called on Enviva to work with the community to address issues with dust. DHEC responded to those comments:
“Enviva has made efforts to reach out to the community to identify, discuss and address the concerns of the community,” the DHEC department decision report said.
The company reaffirmed its commitment to the community.
“Environmental stewardship, sustainability and care for our people and communities are fundamental values at Enviva,” a spokesperson from Enviva said in an email. “We will continue to invest in environmental control technology to meet and exceed air quality standards while preserving good jobs and generating a positive economic and social impact in the Greenwood area, we’re grateful to be a part of your community.”
Prior to the department’s decision, Rev. Leo Woodberry, executive director of New Alpha CDC, led a forty car caravan protest through the streets of Columbia to protest the air permit.
“Our chief concern is that we know there are pollutants being released in the air,” Woodberry said at a press conference after the protest. “We are asking DHEC to not grant a permit.”
Attempts to reach Woodberry for comment were unsuccessful.