Cooking is a matter of taste. Why cook with tasteless produce?
That’s why Andy Shaffer, executive chef at Montague’s Restaurant, visits the Uptown Farmers Market.
Up to 90% of the fruits and vegetables served at the restaurant are from local growers, he said. Produce includes potatoes, tomatoes, broccoli, peaches, strawberries and spinach. In addition to using in meals, locally grown fruits are used by bartenders to create cocktails.
“I think it creates a good sense of community and makes people feel more connected to their meal,” Shaffer said. People can visit local farms.
Shaffer, who studied at culinary school and has worked at Montague’s since January, moved to Greenwood in December after friends told him about the slower pace of living compared to Charleston and Hilton Head.
Greenwood has more variety than he expected. Going to the market, Shaffer said, he can find five varieties of squash, peppers, potatoes, products such as fairytale eggplants and chocolate bell peppers.
Yes, that’s right, “chocolate bell peppers.” Shaffer said he used them in a shrimp and grits recipe and people loved it.
Imagination is useful when working with local produce.
“Everybody has sweet potatoes,” Shaffer said. He sees them and asks himself “How can I make them different?”
In one recipe, Shaffer used purple sweet potatoes. “It really stands out on a white plate — it’s almost neon purple.”
Freshness is always No. 1, he said. You can eat produce that doesn’t have preservatives.
“To me, you can taste the difference,” Shaffer said. A 500-acre farm tries to make as much as possible, so the quality of the produce goes down.
A fresh, local tomato can be crispier, its color is amazing, it has firmness — “it actually tastes like a great tomato.”
Shaffer said he bought a tomato in a large store that was watery. It was a very bland product with flavor that was almost deleted. You don’t even realize how much flavor are are losing.
Shaffer lugged a medium-sized plastic box of tomatoes from a cooler. He picked two to show off the colors, some muted, some bright, and the colorful striping on one of them. Shaffer said this is what tomatoes are supposed to look like.
There is a misconception that tomatoes have to be big, red and bright. All of them grown on large farms are developed to grow as big and as fast as possible.
“I think these are gorgeous as they are,” he said. “These are how tomatoes are supposed to be grown.”
When asked about a blind taste test, Shaffer admitted it would be a good idea, a way to show off produce. Noting the tomatoes in the box, Shaffer bet that they would win every time.
Part of his job involves talking with diners about their meal. Occasionally he notices that the dining room is quiet because people can’t put their forks down.
“When I make a dish that people like, it’s fulfilling,” he said.
When he got in the industry, the farm-to-the-table concept had just started developing, Shaffer said. Since then, it has grown exponentially.
Many people are moving to a healthier mindset — going organic, getting into fitness. They might say: “I want something local. I want something green. I want something fresh.”
With the pandemic, health concerns have grown. Shaffer said there are a lot of benefits to the immune system from eating healthy fruits and vegetables. Eating local foods also is a way to avoid problems with supply chains that have affected many large grocery stores because of the pandemic.
Shaffer also noted the popularity of cooking shows on television.
“Who doesn’t want to be a chef?” he said. It’s a lot more fulfilling and rewarding than buying fast food and it will be cheaper..
For people who want to cook more, Shaffer offers simple advice: Start with whatever you like and then move out of your comfort zone.
Greenwood gets a lot of support for farmers markets, he said. Recipes made from local products sell well, such as marina sauce or Chicken Ellen, which is made with locally grown cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach and onions. They are popular recipes.
“The market is a great idea,” he said. “It gives me a chance to do what I love at a higher level.