While people across the nation tuned in to watch the ball drop in a desolate Times Square, Bailee Keathley and Devin Lang found a different way to ring in the new year.
They had a baby.
Their daughter, Develyn Emery Lang, was born five minutes into New Year's Day as Greenwood's first baby of 2021.
“I was surprised that she was the first baby,” Keathley said. "She came out so fast."
Keathley was in and out of Self Regional Medical Center in just six hours, as Develyn was in a rush to meet her parents. Mom and baby are extremely healthy, and Develyn has already tried to lift her head and hold her own bottle.
“I took her to her first doctor’s appointment, and they said she's doing wonderful,” Keathley said.