ABBEVILLE — An eyesore could regain majesty.
Tonya Haddock of Cadence Development of Garner, North Carolina, informed city officials on Sept. 22 that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded a $3.1 million grant to a proposed senior housing project. The announcement was made at the Oct. 13 council meeting.
The development is to be at the site of the old former Rosenwald School on Branch Street. Haddock said she and her development team will seek additional funding for the project.
The site is overgrown with foliage and the building itself is in poor condition, with nearly all windows broken. Plans for the project include 40 units and an African American history museum to pay homage to the site’s former role.
The Rosenwald School project built more than 5,000 schools, shops and teacher homes primarily for the education of African-American children in the South during the early 20th century. The project was the product of the partnership of Julius Rosenwald, a Jewish-American clothier who was part-owner and president of Sears, Roebuck and Co., and educator and philanthropist Booker T. Washington, president of the Tuskegee Institute.
Cadence Development also is responsible for the development of The Refinery, Abbeville’s newest housing project. The $12 million development is at the intersection of Chestnut and Washington streets, with two 30-unit structures on lots that used to be the site of textile buildings and a cottonseed oil refinery, hence the project’s name, “The Refinery.”
In other business:
Council members accepted a resolution to rename some baseball fields. No new names were put forth.
The city heard about the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program for Henry and Hillcrest streets. The reimbursement grant (loan forgiveness) program is for $500,000. The project will replace the waterline on the streets. Construction is expected to start in fall 2022.
Council will continue to work with Artisan Entertainment LLC to book acts for the Opera House. The city sought a one-year non-exclusive agreement.
Council approved a $597,655 bid from J&M Construction for the McGowan Waterline project. Three companies presented bids for the work. City Manager Blake Stone said work could start within a month with completion by late spring.
Council received offers for the Haigler-Harrisburg Waterline Project from Rogers & Callicott and Dunn & Shirley. The work involves about 0.7 miles of line. Stone suggested working with Rogers & Callicott.
Janie Aiken, Margaret Harrison and Bridget White were re-appointed to the Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, while Susan Sherard was appointed to the board to fill the seat of Richard London.