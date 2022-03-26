Each person who attends a literacy class has a different story.
Sophie Paget Delattre, for instance, has a background in horticulture and has helped Greenwood work on its topiaries.
Pottery is another interest, she said. She hopes eventually to open a business.
Bellem Rios spends a lot of time in the classroom. In addition to learning English, she teaches Spanish to some of the youngest students at Cambridge Academy. She also owns a bed and breakfast in Mexico.
In Abbeville, Ruth Merritt has passed three sections of the GED. After her latest lessons, she expects the math portion will no longer be an issue.
Merritt, 72, is a public speaker, a poll worker, a caterer and the author of five books. She started classes in 2017 but had to take a break because of COVID-19.
When Merritt graduates, she will be the keynote speaker at the ceremony, said Deborah Ayers, the adult education director with the Abbeville County School District.
“This was on my bucket list,” Merritt said. “I said, ‘God, you let me write those books without a GED, but I want my GED. I will get it and it will be mine.’ God is in the class, and he doesn’t cause failure, and he doesn’t cause shame.”
For some people, school isn’t an option. Jade Foges and Gracyn Ashley left high school and aim to earn their GED. Rebecca Mallett came to the center to earn her certification to get a job.
Foges said high school was rough. She didn’t feel all that confident. She decided she could get her GED. Ashley said she did well at the start of the school year, but things got difficult and she fell behind on her grades. She knew she needed to go forward and thought getting her GED would be the best move.
Mallett came to the center to get a job. She thought she had gotten adequate certification about 15 years ago. She learned that wasn’t the case when she applied for a job and her certification wasn’t enough.
“It was kind of a slap in the face when I learned that I didn’t have it,” she said. She learned of the adult education program while talking with an official at Piedmont Technical College. Mallett said she hopes to have a job after she earns her GED.
For some students, adult education is a family affair. Sherri and Ijiah Lyons attend the same math class in Abbeville. Sherri has attended classes at the center off and on for several years. She admits she sometimes gets frustrated.
Her goal is to open a day care center. Ijiah, 23, looks toward a career in music videos. He wants to take film production classes at Piedmont Tech.
Ayers said she expects to see both Lyons walk across the stage at the May 19 graduation ceremony.