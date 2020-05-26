Greenwood County Council voted unanimously to amend a lease agreement between the county and Eaton Corp. The meeting was filled with a host of technical issues.
Council met virtually on Tuesday by way of Google Meet from Park Plaza and councilmembers' homes to give third reading to the agreement.
The ordinance allows for Eaton to expand its operations within the existing fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement.
“When they move the equipment from the line on Maxwell Avenue out to the UTC site that equipment will still be able to be included in the fee agreement,” Greenwood County Attorney Elizabeth Taylor said.
It doesn’t change the terms but rather adds a location to the existing agreement, Taylor said.
This meeting has had the most technical issues for council since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the meeting had begun and the quorum roll call vote had been taken, Chairman Steve Brown’s video connection froze and then ended. County Manager Toby Chappell attempted to reach him by phone but was unsuccessful.
Vice Chairman Chuck Moates was unable to conduct the meeting because he had trouble logging into Google Meet and was participating by phone from Florida. He also had no agenda.
Brown was able to be reached by phone after some time had passed. Councilman Mark Allison, along with Councilman Theo Lane and Taylor, were participating from Chappell’s office. Allison was able to hold the phone with Brown connected long enough for the roll call vote.
Another agenda item under new business was scrapped because of the technical issues. It will be placed on the agenda for the next regular meeting June 2.