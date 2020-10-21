Nearly 10,000 mail-in absentee ballots had been requested in Greenwood County as of midday Tuesday while some voters had problems with return envelopes already sealed.
Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections Director Connie Moody said her office has received a few phone calls about voters receiving mail-in absentee ballots that had the outer envelopes sealed. She said this was most likely caused by envelopes getting heated in the printing process.
Moody said her office has instructed voters to unseal the envelope — if it is sealed — and reseal it with tape. The voter also should initial the envelope.
Greenwood County uses SeaChange Print Innovations for their mail-in absentee ballots. Doug Sunde, vice president of election services for SeaChange, said he was unaware of any problems.
Sunde explained the process of how mail-in absentee ballots are requested and sent out.
SeaChange receives a data file each night from the jurisdictions that it services. The data file will contain information about the ballot style and where to send the ballot. Sunde said his company sends out ballots daily which are expected to be received by voters within three to five days. However, most tend to receive their ballots sooner.
“We are seeing two to three days,” Sunde said. “I think that the post office is doing a good job.”
Sunde said the ballots that are sent out are tracked by an independent tracking company. The ballots are tracked from when they leave SeaChange’s facility until they are turned over to the United States Post Office. Sunde said his company is sending out more ballots than in past elections.
“It’s huge,” Sunde said. “The numbers are way up.”
Despite having a few problems and keeping up with changes day by day, Moody is happy with her office’s progress.
“Everything is running smooth,” Moody said. “Better than I expected.”
Moody said all absentee by mail requests received by email or fax must be returned no later than 5 p.m. Oct. 24. Beginning Oct. 26, all absentee by mail applications must be delivered to the voter registration office by the voter. Only an authorized representative can deliver an application to the office on behalf of a disabled voter.
Recent changes in the law have kept Moody on her toes. The U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the witness requirement on Oct.6. Moody said unwitnessed mail-in absentee ballots received by Oct. 7 will be counted.
She said a lot of voters confuse the witness requirement with that of notarization.
“Voter has got to sign in their own signature,” Moody said. “It needs to be witnessed and the witness address listed.”
Moody pointed out that anybody can be a witness.
Mail-in absentee ballots are due by 7 p.m. Nov. 3. Those ballots need to be mailed as soon as possible and at least a week before Election Day to allow for delivery before the cutoff.
Moody said hand-delivered ballots will need to be delivered to the voter registration and elections office during business hours. Because of Act 143 of 2020, mail-in absentee ballots must be returned by mail or in person during office hours.
As of noon Tuesday, Greenwood County had received 9,725 requests for mail-in absentee ballots, Moody said.
Election Day is Nov. 3.