Although thousands of people were left without power and many saw downed trees causing damage throughout parts of Greenwood County after Saturday night’s storm, Greenwood fared better than other parts of the state.
Power was nearly fully restored by morning, but Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney said the storm knocked out power for 4,000-6,000 people throughout the county until about 1-2 a.m. Sunday. After talking with National Weather Service officials, McKinney said it was likely straight-line winds that caused much of the damage, knocking down trees that blocked roads and caused property damage.
One house on Deadfall Road West had five trees fall on the property. Two trees struck the house directly, McKinney said, with three others landing on a shed. McKinney also said he received reports of trees falling along Dixie Drive, with one damaging a fence and another landing in a pool.
“Outside of that, we haven’t had very much damage,” he said. “Some trees down on roads, of course, but nothing major.”
He said the county fared considerably better than Kershaw County. At noon Sunday, the National Weather Service confirmed a high-end, EF-2 tornado caused damage to North Central High School there. Winds were estimated to be about 130 mph.
Multiple news outlets reported the National Weather Service had confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in the area of Pelzer and Piedmont as well.