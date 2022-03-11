With more than $13 million in federal funds coming into Greenwood County, some deputies have raised the question of whether they’ll see back pay for months spent working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The American Rescue Plan Act has allocated millions to the county for use in recovering from the economic hardship of the past two years. Council approved about $3.9 million of those dollars for items to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in county offices, hire an attorney for the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, and offer retention and recruitment incentives to the EMS department and Greenwood County Detention Center.
But several GCSO deputies have raised the question of why money isn’t being spent on the officers who have patrolled and responded to calls through these pandemic years. Sheriff Dennis Kelly said he’s heard their concerns and has met with members of county council to discuss them.
While Kelly said he was grateful for the about $600,000 used to help retain and recruit detention officers, patrol deputies have had to help at the jail from time to time because of staff shortages.
“It just makes it a little tough when you hear about other agencies getting it,” he said. “Makes it tough for employees at the sheriff’s office who worked through this time.”
At an October Laurens City Council meeting, council expressed their intent to spend ARPA funds to compensate first responders. Laurens County approved an ordinance in February to provide premium pay for county employees; Clinton City Council did so in December.
“Council has to make tough decisions to prioritize that money, and I understand if they have other priorities to spend it on,” Kelly said. “Our employees stepped up to the plate and worked — we even had dispatchers who worked with COVID at the backup site.”
Greenwood County Council Chairperson Chuck Moates said he’s met with Kelly and discussed the matter. When figuring out how to budget the $13.6 million in ARPA funds, he said the county did make public safety an early priority.
“We decided to address some areas that weren’t being addressed,” he said. “We earmarked about $600,000 each to EMS and the detention center. We just felt like we needed to address some of those issues with that money.”
Kelly and EMS Director Derek Oliver requested funds for recruitment and retention, but Moates said council wasn’t asked for money specifically for deputies. Council has been looking for ways to spend the APRA funds that address the county’s capital needs, including renovations and upgrades to existing facilities to make them more accessible for workers and the public.
Moates also noted deputies have received cost-of-living and Christmas stipends for the past two years.
“We’re not trying to be tightfisted with that money,” Moates said. “We’ve earmarked that money for other projects that we thought could benefit the public.”
For his part, Kelly said he could live with council’s decisions to spend the money as they see fit as long as it’s addressing community needs and priorities. He said he also understands that it can be difficult for deputies to see other departments get a share of ARPA funds for their officers.
“That’s exactly what causes that concern, and some of them get upset seeing other departments get that,” he said.
County Manager Toby Chappell said council tasked county staff with finding long-term uses for these dollars.
“The charge was to use this one-time money in a way that’s transformative in the county,” Chappell said. “Not for today, not for the next year, but for 20 years from now.”
He said the goal was to address personnel needs, but to target that money in places of highest need such as EMS, the detention center and the 911 operations, not across the board.
Looking ahead, Chappell said the continued use of ARPA funds will likely follow this trend of finding long-term solutions that change how the public and its government interact.
“Anything that we’re able to do that prevents tax increases or bond issuances or things of that nature are helping 71,000 people, not 500,” County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn said. “We’re taking our time, we’re being what I think is smart. Council is being methodical about looking at the county as a whole and making the best decision we can from just taking our time.”