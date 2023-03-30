McCORMICK — County department and agency representatives brought their wish lists before County Council on Wednesday during a 2023-24 fiscal year budget workshop.
Recent events that happened locally and nationally were top of mind as representatives made their funding requests.
Security was an issue on the minds of two officials following the school shooting in Nashville. Probate judge John Gray and Clerk of Court Gwen Chiles each stressed the need for more security at the courthouse.
“People that commit these offenses have been there before,” Gray said. “They were also prepared and made up their mind what they were going to do. My belief is that, if there were an armed guard to engage in that threat, the problem wouldn’t have shown up.”
Gray, a retired law enforcement officer and former Homeland Security instructor, asked for an armed presence at the courthouse. There currently is an unarmed security person there. Council Vice Chairperson Bernard Hamby said he would recommend that the Law Enforcement Committee work with the sheriff on a security plan and a risk assessment.
Gray, Chiles and county tax assessor John Powell also talked about the need to deal with mounting physical paperwork. They all hope to digitize records, with two pointing out that the Christmas weekend flooding at the Administration Building was an example of why scanning and digitizing deeds, property cards and other records is important.
“We need to find some way to do file retention and store it in the cloud,” Powell said. “If a catastrophe were to happen, I can re-create my office instantly and not miss a beat.”
Gray also asked for a part-time employee for his office and a 6% employee pay increase. Chiles wants to increase juror pay from $15 per day to $25. She also asked for a cost-of-living increase for staff and for an updated courthouse sound system.
Sheriff Clarke Stearns is seeking to add a narcotics investigator to generate money “to fight the war on drugs” in the county. He said the department had 13,343 calls in 2022, including 144 drug-related cases. Stearns also asked for a 5% across-the-board pay increase and three new patrol vehicles.
Everette Hall, with Youth Empowerment of McCormick County, asked council to support the May 19-21 golf tournament at Hickory Knob State Park that would raise money for scholarships and school supplies.
Becky Moon, with the McCormick County Senior Center’s public transit division, is seeking transportation funds and said she would like for the center to be on the list for the next penny sales tax referendum.
County Emergency Services Director Chris Doolittle asked for three additional EMT positions that will allow shift supervisors to move to a quick-response vehicle for 24/7 coverage. He also announced he’ll be retiring April 30. Emergency Services coordinator Jason Brown will serve as interim director.
Paul Brown, McCormick County Library director, asked for one-time funding for a playground gazebo. He said he’d like to see a local carpenter do the work. The library playground lost a tree last year that Brown said provided much needed shade for patrons.
McCormick County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Charlotte Tallent asked the county to spend $3,000 to sponsor a new event — the Ag + Art Tour, which would be sometime between May and June of next year. The self-guided tour would take visitors to various locations across the county, with each stop featuring the arts, music or farm-related activities.
“It could give us something fresh to promote our county,” Tallent said.
Lana Snellgrove, representing Willington on the Way, which promotes the town of Willington, asked council to help fund roof repairs at the bookshop. She said it’s hard to acquire grants for building repairs.
Laurie Mattheis, director of Voter Registration and Elections, requested funding for shelves to house more than $500,000 worth of equipment she said is currently “on the floor.” She also asked council to help fund parking area projects related to Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.